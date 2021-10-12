Aerial photos, artificial intelligence: the tax authorities are launching the 2.0 hunt for undeclared swimming pools

The tax authorities launched the “Innovative land tenure” experiment in nine departments. It consists in verifying, from the aerial views that all the swimming pools and garden sheds are indeed declared. The goal: to get even more money into the cash registers.

The General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) is diversifying its means of controlling built-up land in the territory. Now, according to a technique being tested in nine departments, the tax authorities are using artificial intelligence to identify possibly undeclared private constructions, reports LCI.

Partnership with Google

This device called “innovative land tenure” is implemented in particular in Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vendée, Maine-et-Loire and Morbihan. Concretely, it should make it possible, by crossing the aerial photos from the IGN services (visible on the Geoportail.fr site), to identify swimming pools, garages, verandas, even tennis courts not declared to the tax services. If it does not use the images from Google maps, the DGFiP indirectly calls on the American giant in the processing of the data collected, specifies Le Parisien.





3,000 undeclared swimming pools

These extensions and exterior improvements, by increasing the value of the property, increase local taxes, such as property tax and housing tax (for those who still pay it). To bring even more money into the coffers of the State and local communities.

In a few weeks, around 3,000 undeclared swimming pools would have been detected in the Alpes-Maritimes, according to franceinfo.

The device should be extended from next year to all departments.