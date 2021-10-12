Afghanistan: UN denounces the broken promises of the Taliban to women

PROMISES – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday (October 11) denounced broken promises by the Taliban in Afghanistan to women and girls, also calling on the world to inject liquidity into this country to avoid its economic collapse.

“I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban not being honored,” he said during a meeting with media at UN headquarters.

“I urge the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law,” he added.

“We will not let go” in this regard, said the UN official, assuring that the Organization spoke about this subject every day with the Taliban, in power since mid-August but still not enjoying international legitimacy. recognized to this day.

“Broken promises lead to shattered dreams for women and girls in Afghanistan”, continued Antonio Guterres, recalling that since 2001 “the average time in school has dropped from six to ten years”. “Eighty percent of the Afghan economy is informal, with a predominant role for women. Without them, there is no chance that the Afghan economy and society will recover, ”he warned.





To avoid an economic collapse of Afghanistan, while Afghan assets are frozen and development aid has been halted, “I urge the world to act and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy”, also declared the head of the UN.

“Allow the people to survive”

“To allow the people to survive”, “we must find ways to breathe new life into the economy” and “this can be done without violating international laws,” he said.

According to UN officials, it is possible to pay international funds or from blocked Afghan funds to UN agencies or non-governmental organizations which then pay salaries to Afghans on the ground.

This practice, with bank exemptions authorized in particular by the United States, has already been used in the past for, among others, Yemen.

For Antonio Guterres, “the international community is moving too slowly” to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy. “The Afghan people cannot suffer collective punishment for the behavior of the Taliban,” he said, implicitly referring to the sanctions against Kabul.

In Afghanistan, the humanitarian and economic crisis affects at least 18 million people, or half the population.

International humanitarian aid has so far been channeled into various regions of Afghanistan without obstruction from the Taliban, and even with their “cooperation” and assistance in “security” matters, Antonio Guterres said.

“The number of incidents during humanitarian operations is steadily declining,” he said.