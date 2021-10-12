More

    After a sequence of heavy rains and thunderstorms, Martinique returns to a

    The Martinique meteorological center returns the island to the yellow vigilance level after more than 3 hours of intense rain, particularly in the south and the center this afternoon (October 12, 2021). Record precipitation in the town of Trois-Ilets which records 106mm of water in 3 hours!

    Martinique returns to yellow alert this evening (October 12, 2021) because rains from this tropical wave are still expected in the coming hours, France weather forecast.

    At the beginning of the afternoon, the level of vigilance changed from yellow to orange because of the heavy rains which affected in particular municipalities in the south, center, north Caribbean and part of the Atlantic.

    The technical services of the CTM intervened after the rising waters and scree.

    ►Children from nurseries, schools and colleges were evacuated or returned home, in particular in Schoelcher and Fort-de-France.

    ►These heavy rains also provoked interventions by firefighters, among others, in Schoelcher.

    A car was washed away and braked by a concrete wall at rue des Glycéridias in the La Colline district. In this neighborhood, residents have erected a dam to divert the water that threatened their homes. An 80-year-old man, evacuated by firefighters due to the flooding of his house in this La Colline district in Schoelcher …. An elderly person had reported the flooding of a house in the Terreville area.

    Flood reported by residents of a building in the Maniba district in Case Pilote, but at the end of the afternoon the most significant cloud masses moved away and the recession started.

    ►Among the most significant readings recorded by Météo France Martinique: 106 mm of water between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Trois-Ilets. 80mm at the same time in Saint Joseph. 43mm in Fort-de-France between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.


