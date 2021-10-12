After Harry Potter, JK Rowling publishes a new novel

The author of Harry Potter has just published a new novel, which was inspired by her son’s blanket.

Since its conclusion on paper in 2007, the Harry Potter saga has never really found a replacement in bookstores. Adventures of the Spectacled Little Wizard have sold over 450 million copies worldwide, and made the heyday of Warner Bros. on the big screen. If its author, had been rather discreet recently, she unveils today a new novel. JK Rowling indeed presents Jack and the great adventure of the Christmas Pig, which is available from today in all bookstores.

This Christmas tale will follow the adventures of Jack, a little boy very attached to his stuffed pig. They lived it all together, both the good and the bad. But on New Year’s Eve, the little pig suddenly becomes impossible to find. Fortunately, Christmas Eve is not a night like any other: it is one of miracles and lost causes, where even toys can come to life. Jack and the Christmas Pig, a slightly annoying replacement plush, then embark on a magical adventure in the land of Lost Things.

Woke up to a chocolate book, which I think you’ll agree is a very nice way to wake up ❤️🎄🐷 pic.twitter.com/HHbefGhWJ1 – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 12, 2021



A childish adventure

Make no mistake, this new universe is not intended to replace that of the wizarding world in the hearts of fans of fantasy. As The Ickabog before him, this new book is aimed at a young audience (from 8 years old). If the novelist has already tried adult literature, with A place to take in 2012, she returns to her first love with the adventures of Jack. She also says that it is her own son who inspired her the adventures of the little character. It was when she bought a replacement plush for her child, like many parents before her, that the author wondered about how an object intended to remain a liner could feel.

Simultaneous release in 20 countries

While French Harry Potter fans had to wait several months at the time of the saga before discovering the new volume in the language of Molière, Jack and the Great Christmas Pig Adventure benefits from a simultaneous release in more than 20 countries. A few weeks before the end of the year holidays, there is no doubt that he will find his readership and that the reputation of the writer will allow him to slip under many trees.

Buy Jack and the Great Christmas Pig Adventure

Published by Gallimard Jeunesse editions, it is available as of today from your bookseller, but also on the Fnac.Com site. It is offered to 20 euros for a paperback edition and 14.99 euros in e-book.