after his police custody, the mayor of Canteleu denies any link with drug trafficking

Mélanie Boulanger, the mayor of Canteleu, was taken into custody on Friday as part of an investigation into a vast drug trafficking. Released on Saturday, she insisted on defending her integrity.

Mélanie Boulanger has just “experienced the worst moment of her [ma] life “. The socialist mayor of Canteleu, near Rouen, was placed in police custody on Friday as part of a vast investigation into drug trafficking led by an investigating judge from Bobigny. During the hearings, l The elected was questioned about her supposed links with large-scale traffickers who live in Canteleu, she said during a speech on Monday.

“I have no connection with these people,” she hammered.

“I do not understand this choice of procedure”

On Friday, a large crackdown led to the arrest of 19 people as part of an investigation into traffic infiltrating Rouen and the surrounding municipalities, such as Canteleu, the largest deal network in the region. Mélanie Boulanger, as well as one of her assistants, were arrested and placed in police custody. The city councilor was released on Saturday evening.

“I do not understand this choice of procedure, it was not necessary to establish my integrity, said the elected representative. I know that I am irreproachable.”

The socialist mayor says she has been fighting “for 7 years” against drug trafficking in her city and demanding more resources from the various governments. Installation of “vandalized and replaced” surveillance cameras, increased resources for the municipal police, support from donors to promote police operations, all of these measures which, she says, have caused her to come under pressure from traffickers.





“They tried to impress me (…), they told me that I would have concerns (…), they tried several times to get in touch with me through intermediaries, a- “She detailed. They obviously never called me themselves, that’s what I had to explain.” Mélanie Boulanger was “delighted that these men were put out of harm’s way”.

“No response to meet the needs”

Mélanie Boulanger protests that “the secrecy of instruction has been outrageously violated”. “By whom, for what and why so quickly”, she wonders. For about thirty hours, the elected representative also explained to investigators her daily work to fight against trafficking. “I called on all governments, all prefects, all authorities to ask for additional resources, she argued. There was no response to meet the needs.”

“Through its mayor, it is Canteleu that is dirty,” denounces the mayor of the city.

Defending her record, she claims to have called for the security police of the daily “party to Le Havre”. “We need more police than anywhere else,” she said, believing that she had never been heard. “It’s not because I lacked strength, it is because it lacks means, “she assumes before calling for” a Marshall plan to fight drug trafficking “.