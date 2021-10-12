after Left 4 Dead, cooperation and zombies are still the blood

While Back 4 Blood promises us to relive the sensations of Left 4 Dead, return to the zombie, and its special place in the cooperative video game.

Remember to reload your assault rifle and add nails to your baseball bat: these are the tips that can be taken into account for the exit of Back 4 Blood. Indeed, after a long wait, the spiritual continuation of Left 4 Dead is finally available, and allows up to four players to find themselves in the heart of a zombie apocalypse. And in an age where competitive multiplayer and battle royale have taken hold, it’s good to see that co-op FPS hasn’t lost any of its luster.

But truth be told, the concept of Back 4 Blood – and its incredible heritage – question the place of the undead in such a game system. If the zombie has taken a particularly important place in pop culture, the tenth art has made it the perfect monster to bring to life. test human relationships, by teleporting together, joystick or keyboard in hand, in the eye of the storm. In short, why do our zombie friends go so well in co-op games?

Man vs Wild

Small murders between friends

Yes Back 4 Blood is also expected by fans of guts, because it is developed by Turtle Rock, the studio behind the legendary Left 4 Dead. As a reminder, the two cooperative games published by Valve were precisely designed following the success of Counter-Strike, a title where teams of terrorists and anti-terrorists face off in matches where tactics and teamwork are essential to triumph. Left 4 Dead was even born as a mod within the engine of Counter-Strike, before defining on its own a sub-genre of FPS.

Results, Back 4 Blood is a bit the Left 4 Dead 3 that many have been waiting for. This time published by WB Games, the title of Turtle Rock is intended to be an evolved version of its big sisters. With graphics and a level-design more advanced than before, the principle is to overcome hordes of zombies in campaigns with a defined route. Divided into several acts, they ask the players to arrive together at a shelter, to continue their momentum more beautifully, by ducking everything that moves.

This structure, of which Left 4 Dead already assumed cinematographic inspiration, thus brings Back 4 Blood to make us relive among friends certain thrill moviegoers, from feature films by George Romero to their reinvention by Zack Snyder (Army of the dead, Army of the Dead) through the series The Walking Dead.

Health walks …

Since the living dead here are Infested, beings metamorphosed by a parasitic worm (nicknamed “Devil’s Worm”), Back 4 Blood changes the rules somewhat by not making us play survivors unleashed in chaos, but organized characters, refugees in a camp which also serves as a central hub. This merry troop thus seeks a remedy for the epidemic, and finds itself sent on various missions, which will require preparation.

In a way, the game monopolizes issues similar to I’m a legend with Will Smith, but by diverting his protagonist consumed by loneliness. Thus, the need for cooperation has been pushed to its limits. Thanks to levels teeming with details and hiding places, the parties focus on lootwhether it is ammunition, weapons or even a currency that can then be spent in the shelters.

The Ogre, one of the many surprises of the first levels

Communication and sharing between players are essential to overcome campaigns of Back 4 Blood, especially since the developers have developed a little surprise to upset this balance: bonus and penalty cards. Indeed, as the games progress, gamers will be able to unlock cards offering special in-game abilities (more life, more speed, better aim, etc.).

Shaped decks can thus be created to complement those of his companions in misfortune. However, these cards generate with them the appearance of penalties, impromptu meteorological effects or reinforcements of the hordes of zombies, that redefine every part, in addition to putting sticks in the wheels of the players, like a sadistic screenwriter.

Don’t Stop Me Now

In short, Back 4 Blood reappropriates through its gameplay a post-modern and self-aware writing, even though the zombie has been subject to it through some jewels of the seventh art, such as Shaun of the Dead by Edgar Wright.

It is, moreover, amusing to see that the two works share the same taste for certain obligatory passages that are well conducted (like an urgent sequence where it is a question of barricading a place invaded by the living dead). But above all, Wright’s comedy uses the zombie as a threat to friendship and love what the characters are wearing, and which leads each of them to rethink (sometimes belatedly) their life choices, and the way in which they have affected their identity.

Thereby, Back 4 Blood reinvests in his own way the myth of the zombie such as George Romero defined it in the cinema. If the living dead is a being who has lost his humanity, the danger he represents often comes to reflect lowest instincts of survivors. In the urgency of certain decision-making, don’t they ultimately become the monsters in the operation?

Rest in the shelter is only short-lived





Sense 8

In any case, Back 4 Blood was thought to generate a form of playful chaos, with a good dose of randomness that will force players to be reactive together, or perish. This is why the game cannot be satisfied with making us embody simple empty avatars. Conversely, the Turtle Rock teams strove to create a set of eight characters with well-defined looks and personalities.

This team, nicknamed the “Cleaners”, contributes to diversifying the game design, since each protagonist has unique weapons and abilities. For example, Hoffman, a caricature of the American avid for conspiracy theories, is aptly thought of as an over-equipped gun specialist, who is likely to recover ammunition whenever he kills a zombie.

Dream Team

And if the young Holly is presented as a go-getter, her gameplay is built accordingly, as she sports her studded baseball bat, which allows her to be very effective in melee. Doc, Evangelo, Jim, Karlee, Mom and Walker complete this nice cast. In short, tell me who you play and i will tell you who you are. This is what Back 4 Blood seems to imply by its characters, adapted to different types of game.

Here again, these archetypes are linked to their referents from the seventh art. Of Rec To 28 days later Passing by World war z, the survivors of the zombie apocalypses are used precisely to point the finger the need for a diversity of behaviors and knowledge, which simplifies not only the identification of the spectator, but also a survival which does not depend only on an all-powerful superman. Ultimately, the game prompts us to embrace these models as bases into which we can project our own attitude in the face of the horror of the situation.

However, whatever your approach, the game design of the campaigns is organized so that collaboration remains a must. If players have fun rushing around, shooting all over the place, and doing vaguely nasty things, Back 4 Blood will be immediately punitive. The presence of swarms of crows, or even cars with active alarms, require a thoughtful approach, or the quartet will have to face hordes of Infested alerted by the noise.

Hoffman and his fiery gaze

But above all, Turtle Rock has diversified its Infested since Left 4 Dead by adding new special zombies, overpowering mutations with unique abilities, designed to separate the gang or to punish anyone who seeks to go it alone.

The most obvious example is the Piqueuse, a very fast zombie that can pin players to the ground thanks to its sticky slime like a spider’s web. In the event of panic, the Plague-victim can explode on the Cleaners, poisoning them with the passage of toxic pus. All these beautiful people, to which we can add the Giant (a zombie with a long overpowering arm) and the Snitch (whose cry attracts hordes), require communication and strategy.

An anti-vax stitcher

Zombie Legacy

Moreover, if zombies adapt wonderfully to cooperative games, it is also because players can directly embody them. In addition to its campaigns, Back 4 Blood features a PvP mode allowing four survivors to face a team of special zombies. The two camps will have to be malicious to overcome their adversaries, and thus reduce to the maximum a stopwatch which defines the winner.

By this other mode of play, Back 4 Blood recalls the great hours spent on Left 4 Dead and its sequel, which in their own way offered many approaches to their game design. To tell the truth, if the new game from Turtle Rock is a Messiah awaited for far too long, it is because the last generations of video games have struggled to transmit this pleasure of cooperation.

Army of the Dead

Yet in the wake of Left 4 Dead, the zombie has become a privileged threat of the tenth art, which Killing Floor To Dead Island offered the opportunity for players to ally against him, to get the best of themselves. And if this joy has been able to generate anthology parts for everyone, Back 4 Blood could well be the successor able to give us back these exhilarating sensations.

Back 4 Blood is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, PS4, PS5, and through Xbox Game Pass.

