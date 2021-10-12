after the Covid-19 epidemic, the fear of a rebound

The coronavirus has isolated babies from outside infections making their immune defenses weaker. As a result, the Scientific Council fears a “large-scale” epidemic of bronchiolitis.

After the cloak due to Covid, the countries of the northern hemisphere are preparing for this winter for a possible rebound of bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects babies and can sometimes lead them to hospital. “The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large“, Warns in its latest opinion the Scientific Council, which guides the French government. Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid barrier gestures also blocked other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), responsible for bronchiolitis.

The children were less infected than usual, and therefore have less immunity. The French Scientific Council thus notes a “significant acquired herd immunity deficit for children born after March 2020“. “Low circulation of RSV during fall / winter 2020-21 may increase risk of serious illness associated with RSV in infants and young children due to low levels of exposure to the virus last year“, Was also alarmed in mid-September the Spanish Society of Neonatology (Seneo). Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, fast, and wheezing.

Even if it is distressing for young parents, it is most of the time benign. But it may require a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization. A large-scale epidemic could therefore weigh on hospital systems already strained by the Covid.

“Weak signal“

“We have already noticed an increase in the number of cases. These days we have hospitalized a few newborns who have been placed on oxygen», Told AFP Antonino Reale, head of pediatric emergencies at Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, a reference in Italy for the care of children and newborns. However, “this is a small signal still too weak to tell how the winter will unfold», He nuances. Same observation and same caution in France. For the week of September 27, there were 1,278 emergency room visits of children under 2 years of age for bronchiolitis, of which 460 resulted in hospitalization, against 700 and 300 respectively at this time in a normal year.





“The level of indicators remains moderate“But we observe a”increasing tendency which requires the greatest vigilance», Explains to AFP Delphine Viriot, epidemiologist at the French public health agency. “The idea is to be able to detect the onset of the epidemic as early as possible, to allow the establishment of the organization of hospital services.She adds. For this, we have “of a good repository», Because in normal times, the bronchiolitis epidemic follows the same pattern from one year to the next: it starts at the end of October, reaches a peak at the end of December and then ends at the end of March. But last winter, the Covid upset this timeline.

Offbeat

In addition to being less strong (2,500 weekly emergency visits in France during the peak against 5,000 in a normal season), the bronchiolitis epidemic has been shifted in time: it “started at the beginning of February 2021, with a peak in early April, then a late beginning of June», Notes Delphine Viriot. This is also what happened in Australia. At the end of 2020, that is to say in spring / summer in the southern hemisphere, several Australian states noted an unusual increase in cases of bronchiolitis, attributed to the easing of anti-Covid measures.

“Although respiratory illnesses are more common in the cooler months, the lifting of restrictions and increased social interactions may have contributed to this unusual increase for the season.“, Assured the State of New South Wales in a statement on December 10, 2020.”What causes concern is especially the little ones“, Emphasizes to AFP Dr Fabienne Kochert, president of the French Association of Ambulatory Pediatrics (Afpa), recommending”strict compliance with barrier measures“. “Babies under 3 months old should not be taken to supermarkets, and a minimum of distance should be keptShe insists. Kissing babies should be avoided: if it is due to RSV, a cold in an adult can lead to bronchiolitis in a little one.