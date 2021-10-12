After the departure of Joël Dicker, Editions de Fallois ceased to operate

EDITION – Editions de Fallois, which lost their founder Bernard de Fallois in 2018 and their star author Joël Dicker in 2021, announced in a press release on Tuesday, October 12 that they were going to cease their activity.

“Les Éditions de Fallois, founded in 1987, will end their activity on December 31, 2021 in accordance with the decision of their shareholders, who met in an extraordinary general meeting on October 7,” said the publishing house.

It was founded by an academic specialist in Marcel Proust, who became one of the best regarded publishers in Paris, Bernard de Fallois, who died at the age of 91 in January 2018. According to the company, he did not wish not that his publishing house survives him for long, but that it eventually disappears.





“This was the wish of the founder of the house, Bernard de Fallois (1926-2018), who had previously been Managing Director of the Livre Hachette Group and then Managing Director of the Presses de la Cité group”, explained the editions de Fallois.

Will Joël Dicker recover his rights?

The future of this house seemed, anyway, compromised after the departure of the novelist who provided most of its sales, Joël Dicker. The Swiss writer, revealed in 2012 by The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, announced in March that it was launching its own publishing house. Called Rosie & Wolfe, it is due to see the light of day on January 1st.

The cessation of activity suggests that Joël Dicker should recover the rights to his books, which sell hundreds of thousands of copies in France each year.

The fate of the rest of the titles of this house is uncertain. “Les Éditions de Fallois has listed more than 800 titles in their catalog, characterized by a wide range of eclecticism: Raymond Aron works alongside Marcel Pagnol, Robert Merle, Jacqueline de Romilly, Emmanuel Berl, Fernand Braudel, Marc Fumaroli, Alain Peyrefitte, Simone Bertière. . They also made known in France the novels of Rose Tremain and Kate Atkinson, and revealed to the whole world those of Joël Dicker ”, summarized the editions of Fallois.

