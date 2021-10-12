after the Nobel Prize, “a New Deal for journalism”

Tribune. In 120 years of history, the Nobel Peace Prize committee has never recognized the role of journalism. The award of the 2021 Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov, who respectively founded the investigation site Rapper in the Philippines and the newspaper Novaya Gazeta in Russia, is a tribute to “Their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”. A powerful message, at a time when journalism is in danger, due to despotic and authoritarian regimes, but also to technological upheaval and its economic consequences.

“Free, independent and evidence-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda”, explains the jury. Failing that, “It will be difficult to promote brotherhood between nations, disarmament and a better world order”. To achieve this, it is not only a question of defending freedom of expression, but also of defending the particular responsibilities attached to journalism, its professional methods and its ethical rules. Which are weakened by competitive pressure and betrayed by willful manipulation.





A feeling of joy

Launched in 2018 at the initiative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee on Information and Democracy, of which Maria Ressa was a very active member, issued principles for digital platforms and social networks, considered now like “Structuring entities”.

In a period of explosion in communication where the “definition” of journalists had become confused, we also made a demand: “The social function of journalism is to ensure a role of “trusted third party” companies and individuals ”. A function of securing the veracity, independence and pluralism of information.

The commission, made up in particular of several Nobel laureates, ensured that “Journalism is not meant to present only events, but it must also focus on exposing situations and developments, in a comprehensive and inclusive manner, allowing the public to distinguish the important from the futile. It is up to him to reflect the positive and negative aspects of human activities and to present in a constructive manner the possible solutions to meet the great challenges of humanity. “ It is this social function that it is now a question of reinforcing.

