Air Algeria adds new international flights

Good news for Algerian travelers to several countries. Authorities have announced additional international flights and an increase in the number of flights to certain destinations.

In total, these are 24 new flights per week, of which 12 are granted for Air Algeria and the other 12 will be shared between the other airlines operating in Algeria. Indeed, the Ministry of Transport announced on Monday, October 11 an increase in the number of Air Algeria flights to various international destinations. According to a ministry statement, a new program has been approved and will come into effect from next week.

As part of the new program, the number of flights to and from Algeria has been increased by 12 flights per week for the company Air Algérie, broken down as follows:





To the United Arab Emirates “Dubai”: Two flights per week

To Great Britain “London”: Two trips per week

To Germany, “Frankfurt”: Two flights per week, bringing the total number of flights to 3 per week

To Italy “Rome”: two flights per week, bringing the number of flights to 3 per week

To Turkey “Istanbul”: two flights per week, bringing the number of flights to 4 per week

To Spain, “Barcelona”: two flights per week, bringing the number of flights to 4 per week

The statement from the Ministry of Transport said foreign airlines operating in Algeria will schedule the same number of 12 flights, bringing the total number of additional flights to 24 flights to and from Algeria per week.