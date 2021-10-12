AKG K371 review: the renewal of “monitoring” headphones according to AKG

On the headphone side, the cable is connected in Mini XLR three points. This is certainly not the most common connector there is, but it is still a standard connector; the use of a third-party cable is therefore at least technically possible.

All are terminated by a 3.5 mm mini-jack connector with a 6.35 mm jack adapter thread (also supplied). If we absolutely want to quibble, let’s say that we would have liked the short cable to dispense with this thread. This would have enabled him to use a less bulky plug and therefore better suited to use with a mobile device.

The K371 comes with a surprisingly generous detachable cable battery. There are indeed three in the box: a short cable of 1.20 m and two cables of 3 m, one straight, the other twisted.

The hybrid nomadic / monitoring approach of the K371 is fully assumed on the ergonomic aspects of the headset, but it is not supposed to apply when it comes to its audio performance, which the manufacturer himself describes as that of a headset. studio. However, it is indeed on the sound part that this model is placed most strikingly in this in-between.





Because to tell the truth, it is difficult to imagine how one could be satisfied in a work environment of such a colorful restitution. Far from the feeling of detail and extreme proximity to sound sources that one ordinarily expects from monitoring headphones, the K371 shows on the contrary a very “relaxed” and warm character. This is the consequence on the one hand of the very clear emphasis on low frequencies; and on the other hand the significant withdrawal of the presence zone (around 4 kHz). This profile has the advantage of not being particularly aggressive for the eardrums and therefore allowing very long listening sessions without risk of hearing fatigue. It is, however, far too pronounced here for anyone who would like to work confidently on a mix – and not quite in tune with the promise either. “Sound authenticity” formulated by AKG. Electric guitars or brass instruments, for example, see their bite reduced to a degree that we sometimes find excessive.

Harmonic distortion is inaudible across the entire spectrum.

On the other hand, the K371 keeps its commitments perfectly as regards the punch of its restitution. The excellent dynamics of his mediums and highs allow him despite everything to draw vocal timbres as instrumental, certainly not quite faithful, but perfectly characterized and differentiated. The percussions are also very well highlighted with very nice sensations of impact on the snare drum, in particular. The bass drum hits, on the other hand, are negotiated in a slightly less adroit manner, the fault of a very slight loss of responsiveness in the bass when the headphone membranes are very stressed. The feeling of sitting of the sound remains however very correct.

Response to square waves at 50 Hz. Membrane discipline at stationary regimes is not quite what one would normally expect from monitoring headphones.