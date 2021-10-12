Al-Khelaïfi will appreciate it, very good news for Paris SG!

If PSG achieved an incredible Mercato this summer with the signings of Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes, Paris SG had also been able to retain most of its important elements such as Marco Verratti, Neymar , Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and especially Kylian Mbappé.

The Parisian club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi does not lack ambitions and always dreams of going for the first Champions League in its history. And for this, PSG can count on the talent of Marco Verratti, who declared his love for Paris Saint-Germain during an interview with our colleagues from France Info :





“With PSG, I had the chance to play football with and against great champions, in great matches. It was all I dreamed of. I fell in love with Paris Saint-Germain, this city , that’s why I always give my best to give back the trust that the club has given me. I come from a small provincial town in Italy and here I had everything. My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years and I lived them here in Paris. It was amazing […] I still have time, but all I know is that I will stay here “, confided Marco Verratti, who therefore imagines himself ending his career at PSG … and even staying in the French capital after his retirement as a footballer.

Needless to say, these words from the midfielder of the Italian national team, who started his tenth consecutive season at Paris SG, will surely have pleased Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the Parisian supporters.