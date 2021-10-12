More

    Alan Wake Remastered soon on Nintendo Switch?

    Technology


    Game news Alan Wake Remastered soon on Nintendo Switch?

    On October 5, Remedy relaunched Alan Wake by releasing the title, along with its additional content, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. However, the title initially released in 2010 did not point the tip of its nose on Switch.

    Alan Wake Remastered soon on Nintendo Switch?

    Very inspired by the work of Stephen King, Alan Wake Remastered tells the adventures of the eponymous writer, who seeks inspiration by visiting the small town of Bright Falls with his wife. Unfortunately, this one disappears, and a terrible shadow hangs over the city, threatening our writer. Now cult, the title of Remedy has recently been given a second life on consoles and PC, but not on Switch. This situation would be about to change according to the American classification body ESRB, which registered a Switch version of the title, without however giving a release date.


    So the game now has been recorded on Switch in Brazil and North America, corn neither Epic Games, which publishes, nor Remedy have commented on this subject. We imagine, however, that even if it was announced, it would be necessary put aside some of the improvements made by the remaster, including support for 4K.

    To read also

    Profile of MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMercato: Fofana, Lenglet, Kamara … the very French cast of Newcastle in central defense – football
    Next articleVIDEO – Rapper Soso Maness interrupts his concert to defend a harassed fan

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC