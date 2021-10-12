Alan Wake Remastered soon on Nintendo Switch?

On October 5, Remedy relaunched Alan Wake by releasing the title, along with its additional content, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. However, the title initially released in 2010 did not point the tip of its nose on Switch.

Very inspired by the work of Stephen King, Alan Wake Remastered tells the adventures of the eponymous writer, who seeks inspiration by visiting the small town of Bright Falls with his wife. Unfortunately, this one disappears, and a terrible shadow hangs over the city, threatening our writer. Now cult, the title of Remedy has recently been given a second life on consoles and PC, but not on Switch. This situation would be about to change according to the American classification body ESRB, which registered a Switch version of the title, without however giving a release date.





So the game now has been recorded on Switch in Brazil and North America, corn neither Epic Games, which publishes, nor Remedy have commented on this subject. We imagine, however, that even if it was announced, it would be necessary put aside some of the improvements made by the remaster, including support for 4K.

