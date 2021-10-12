Algeria easy for Niger in 2022 World Cup qualifying match

In the fight with Burkina Faso in group A of these qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, Algeria was not missed for its trip to Niger on Tuesday. Perfectly launched by goals from Riyad Mahrez (20th) and Islam Slimani (33rd), the Algerians offered themselves a new large success (4-0), three days after crushing their opponent on their land (6-1). Ismaël Bennacer (48th) and Baghdad Bounedjah (54th) settled the case after returning from the locker room.