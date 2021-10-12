Algeria easy for Niger in 2022 World Cup qualifying match

In the fight with Burkina Faso in group A of these qualifications for the 2022 World Cup, Algeria was not missed for its trip to Niger on Tuesday. Perfectly launched by goals from Riyad Mahrez (20th) and Islam Slimani (33rd), the Algerians offered themselves a new large success (4-0), three days after crushing their opponent on their land (6-1). Ismaël Bennacer (48th) and Baghdad Bounedjah (54th) settled the case after returning from the locker room.
With ten points, Algeria takes the lead of the group thanks to a better goal difference than Burkina Faso (+17 against +8). Everything should be decided in a final duel on November 16.
South Africa responds to Ghana
Everything also remains to be done in Group G. In Johannesburg, South Africa provided the minimum against Ethiopia (1-0). A crucial victory which allows the South Africans to respond to Ghana, winner in Zimbabwe earlier in the day (1-0). Two days from the end, the Ghanaians are one point behind South Africa.
Already out of the race, Togo snatched its first victory in qualifying away from Congo (2-1). An anecdotal result since Senegal is already guaranteed to finish in first place in this group H.