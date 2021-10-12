Algeria U18: the Blues crush the Fennecs once again!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

Second victory in two friendly matches for the French U18 team and, once again, this victory is overwhelming! While last Saturday, Lionel Rouxel’s players won 6 0 goals, they did it again by winning again by the same score against Fennecs totally overwhelmed in the second half. Led 1 goal to 0 at the break, Algeria sank in the second period, taking water with five new goals from the French, who will have passed the trifle of twelve achievements in two friendly matches against the Algerians.

Young Blues are full of confidence

While Kevin Danois had quickly launched the French with a goal in the 7th minute, the Blues had only a short advantage at the break, which left the possibility for Algeria to come back. But finally, Lionel Rouxel’s troop decided to accelerate very nicely after returning from the locker room to pass five other goals to the Fennecs, in the hard during the two friendlies. Kanouté, Unochukwu, Lukoki, Bouanani and Tel thus took part in the party in the second period to allow France to once again win 6 goals to 0 and to build up confidence after these two friendlies.





This gathering will therefore have been very productive for the U18s of the France team, who will have had fun at the offensive level while ensuring within the rear guard. Lionel Rouxel will be able to have a big smile this Tuesday afternoon!