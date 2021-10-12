Algerians run over by a TER train





A TER train hit four people in Saint-Jean-de-Luz on Tuesday, October 12. The accident left three dead, two victims have been identified.

[Mis à jour le 12 octobre 2021 à 12h26] It is a real tragedy which occurred this Tuesday, October 12, on the railway line located between Saint Jean de Luz and Ciboure. Shortly after 5 a.m., four people were struck by the TER866460, near the station. The train had left at dawn from Hendaye station in the direction of Bordeaux. France Bleu indicates that three people have died and that a fourth person is seriously injured, in a state of absolute emergency. She was taken to Bayonne hospital. The circumstances of what is currently considered an accident have not yet been clarified, but according to local media, it seems established that those who were hit by the train were “lying on the track”.





According to the Bayonne prosecutor’s office, quoted this Tuesday, October 12 by the regional newspaper Sud Ouest, the investigators indicated that the victims, lying on the tracks, could be migrants, which Marie Surzur, communication manager for Ciboure, said. confirmed to AFP “are indeed migrants”, according to TV5Monde. Their identities have not yet been released, but according to local media information, they are all major. Eneko Aldana-Douat, Mayor of Ciboure, has specified on France3 that “two bodies have been identified for the moment. They are two people of Algerian nationality, aged 28 and 36. Initial information suggested that they were migrants who had just crossed the border but it turns out that they are migrants already present in the territory. ” The 28-year-old survivor of the accident is seriously injured: seriously injured in the lower limbs and abdomen, he also suffers from a fractured pelvis. The police gave him first aid, stopping his bleeding. Its vital prognosis is still engaged, according to Sud Ouest.

Further investigations have been launched to understand how such a fatal accident could have occurred, just 500 meters from the exit of the station. The train passengers were taken care of, none of them were injured. They could be taken to their place of destination via taxis.

According to information communicated by the prosecution, the authorities quickly deployed a complete device to shed light on this tragic event: an open investigation is underway; this one is directed by the judicial police of Bayonne, with the active collaboration of the agents of the police station of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Train traffic was halted as soon as the train struck the four people. Traffic resumed gradually around 8.40 a.m., the train to Paris Montparnasse departed at 9.36 a.m. as agreed.