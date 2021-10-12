Alicia and Eliott make an agreement for Gaspard – Un si grand soleil October 18, 2021 (episode 754) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance episode 754 of Monday, October 18, 2021 on France 2. Eve once again involved in the galleys of ELiott and Alicia. Becker is not clear with her ex and Claudine clearly still has feelings for Clément.



Manu leaves to question the young people who provided Claudine with the video to exonerate Tristan. Manu announces to Clément that the video is authentic, validated by the PTS.

The indictment of Tristan Chapuis will be lifted, the investigation starts anew.

Alicia arrives at school to see Eve Prodi.

Eve says Gaspard’s grades have dropped and he looks confused. Alicia tells him that Gaspard has put himself in a complicated situation. Gaspard was influenced by Eliott, she tells him everything.

Eve calls Eliott, she believes that Gaspard does not deserve to have his future ruined. She thinks a solution has to be found.

Eliott tells Mathias Rostand that he has a potential client for him. Eliott wants to set up a meeting.





Eliott announces to Alicia that he agrees to take everything upon himself to prevent Gaspard from falling. In exchange, Alicia has to play the informant… that’s the deal with the DA. If Alicia refuses, Eliott drops Gaspard… because he doesn’t want to go back to prison.

Eliott goes to the police station that he played the 10,000 euros on the stock market and he wanted to accuse Gaspard in panic because he was not risking much. Today he is backing down, he is withdrawing his complaint. The prosecutor agrees not to refer him to the prosecution.

A so big sun in advance episode 754 of October 18, 2021: Eliott saves Gaspard







Elise calls Alicia to tell her that Gaspard is exonerated thanks to Eliott’s testimony. Sam understands that Alicia has made an arrangement with Eliott, she fears the worst.

Lucille arrives at the Opera to do an interview with Chapuis on his release and the death of Viel. Tristan believes the police investigation lacked bias.

Claudine comes to see Clément at the end of the day: she doesn’t want them to get angry because of Chapuis. Clément is just anxious for the case to be over and for his ex to leave Montpellier.

Johanna comes to congratulate Claudine on her work. Before leaving the practice, Claudine looks at old photos of her and Becker.

