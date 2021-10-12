Amazfit launches three elegant watches, inexpensive and with a week of autonomy

The Chinese manufacturer Amazfit has just unveiled three new watches, the Amazfit GTR 3, GTS 3 and GTR 3 Pro.

After spending a year developing its GTS 2 and GTR 2 in all possible forms – GTS 2 Mini, GTR 2e, GTS 2e – Amazfit finally passed to the next generation by officially announcing, this Monday, its new connected watches, the Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro.

As usual with the Chinese manufacturer, to fully understand the range, just look at the letters. The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are therefore similar with one difference: the shape of the screen. For the GTS 3, Amazfit has integrated a square screen (square in English) when the GTR 3 benefits from a round display. Logically, the GTR 3 Pro is a more powerful version of the GTR 3.

Very similar Amazfit GTR3 and GTS3

As for the Amazfit GTS 3, the manufacturer offers a square screen with Amoled technology, a diagonal of 1.75 inches and a definition of 390 x 450 pixels. Enough to allow a density of 341 pixels per inch. The on-board battery, 250 mAh, allows the watch to be used for 12 days in use. “Typical” and six days in use “Intensive”.

For its part, the Amazfit GTR 3 benefits from a 1.39 inch diameter Amoled panel with a definition of 454 x 454 pixels and a density of 326 pixels per inch. The battery goes this time to 450 mAh, enough to allow a typical use of 21 days and a more intense use of 10 days.





These two watches take advantage of the same sensors with a heart rate monitor to measure heart rate, but also continuous SpO2, geolocation tracking by GPS, Galileo, Glonass, a barometer and a step counter. The controls are also carried out on the touch screen or using the button and the rotating crown on the right side of the case. The two watches are also waterproof up to 50 meters thanks to the 5 ATM certification. If they benefit from Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, Wi-Fi is however absent subscribers, just like the speaker.

A more advanced Amazfit GTR3 Pro

To take advantage of these features, you will have to turn to the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. This indeed adds support for Wi-Fi, storage for music, a speaker and the ability to make Bluetooth calls. The watch is also equipped with a round screen larger than the GTR 3 with a diameter of 1.45 inches and a definition of 480 x 480 pixels, for a density of 331 pixels per inch. On the autonomy side, Amazfit announces this time up to 12 days of classic use and 6 days of intensive use.

The Amazfit GTS 3, GTR, 3 and GTR, 3 Pro watches are already available. The GTR 3 and GTS 3 models are priced at 150 euros while the GTR 3 Pro is priced at 200 euros.