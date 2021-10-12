Amazon destruction would trigger global ‘apocalypse’

The President of the Coordinating Body of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica), Gregorio Mirabal, in an interview with AFP at Union Base, Ecuador, September 24, 2021 (Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)

Millions of indigenous people in the Amazon Basin are fighting a battle against time to save the immense rainforest and prevent a global “apocalypse”. “Enough is enough !” launches their leader, the Venezuelan Gregorio Mirabal.

In an exclusive interview with AFP, in the Ecuadorian jungle village of Union Base (center), a five-hour drive from Quito, the head of the Coordinating Body of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin ( Coica) calls on the developed countries present at COP26, the next climate conference in Glasgow (Scotland), to work with indigenous peoples to save the 8.4 million km2 of the Amazon.

Near a river, in the middle of the twittering of birds, Gregorio Mirabal, 54 years old, the representative of the 3.5 million indigenous people of the Amazon living in nine countries or territories (Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela , Guyana, Surinam and French Guyana), is alarmed by the threats weighing on the populations of some 500 large tribes, guardians of the forest who, as a result, are attacked and killed.

This member of the Wakuenai Kurripaco people recalls that 17% of the forest has already been destroyed by the exploitation of oil and minerals, pollution and deforestation for agriculture and livestock.

How do you see the future of the Amazon?

There are two scenarios. (One is the) apocalypse, with no turning back. People will run out of oxygen, the planet will warm up in fifty years, by two or even three degrees. Life on this planet will not be possible if the Amazon disappears.

Gregorio Mirabal (c) participates in a ritual at Union Base, Ecuador, September 24, 2021 (RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP)

The other scenario (is) that our children can bathe in this river, get to know what exists here, see the trees, the biodiversity, see this macaw fly. This is the scenario we are proposing to the world if it helps us protect 80% of the Amazon.

Is the damage reversible?

Amazon deforestation has reached 17% (of its total area). If it reaches 20%, it will be very difficult to go back. The same desertification, the same lack of water, the same fires will devastate the Amazon. We are at a turning point.

Amazonia (Patricio ARANA / AFP)

The Amazon is being murdered, we are grabbing its oil, its natural resources, and we don’t want to leave the forest alive, we want to raze it. It’s a cry from the forest, we say enough is enough!

Why is it important to protect it?

It is one of the largest reserves of fresh water on the planet. It has the greatest biodiversity in the world, which guarantees a balanced climate. Each tree generates clean air and collects the waste that comes from other countries, pollution, but for that we do not receive anything. That they (world leaders) don’t spend on a missile but in the Amazon is fine with us.





Areas of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest on August 24, 2019 near Boca do Acre, Brazil (Lula SAMPAIO / AFP / Archives)

But this funding must be global, distributed equitably among the nine countries. However, there is no clear funding today in this direction. It is not known how much money has been invested in the Amazon, if it gets there and where. The vaccine (against Covid-19) has still not arrived in the communities and it has already been two years since the pandemic broke out. If we depended on governments, we would already be dead.

What are the biggest dangers you face?

Gregorio Mirabal, general coordinator of indigenous organizations in the Amazon basin in an interview with AFP, October 10, 2019, in the Vatican (Tiziana FABI / AFP / Archives)

The worst danger is the lack of political will of our governments, which goes hand in hand with corruption, the non-enforcement of our rights. Developed countries must consider the Amazon as a territory that provides them with livelihood as well. We want to protect the Amazon to protect humanity.

Who are the Amazon’s greatest enemies?

The big banks of the planet are financing the destruction of the Amazon by providing the resources for oil exploitation and other forms of predatory activity. It also depends on our consciousness to stop consuming so much plastic, so much energy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, October 6, 2021 in Brasilia (EVARISTO SA / AFP / Archives)

We do not realize that the human being has become the worst enemy of nature and of life itself.

Brazil represents nearly 60% of the entire Amazon basin. With this (far right) President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation, illegal mines and the killings of our brothers and sisters have increased. It is the worst government we have in the Amazon basin.

Where is there the most risk for environmentalists?

Brazil and Colombia are some of the most dangerous places in the world if you are a conservationist or an indigenous ruler.

A damaged area of ​​the Amazon rainforest after the installation of an illegal mine on September 1, 2019 near Puerto Maldonado, Peru (ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP / Archives)

You have an 80% chance of being killed or imprisoned there. Then comes Peru. This is because the activists oppose the oil, mining or forestry companies. In 2020, we will reach 202 murders in the Amazon. The figure for 2019, which was 135, has been exceeded.

■