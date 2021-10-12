Amazon drops the price of the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones (-37%)

Sennheiser is a German brand specializing in audio, whose reputation is well established. Its products are often quite expensive, but good news since at the moment the Momentum 3 Wireless, a high-end audio headset, is becoming more affordable and goes from € 399 to “only” € 250 on Amazon.

In 2019, Sennheiser introduced the third generation of its premium headphones. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless then tries to find a place in a very competitive sector against Bose and Sony, but the German brand remains a major player in audio. These are quality headphones with effective active noise reduction which is now becoming more attractive thanks to this reduction of almost 150 euros on its original price.

What to remember from Momentum 3 Wireless

The retro and elegant look

Excellent sound quality

Comfortable autonomy and USB C connectivity

Instead of a strikethrough price of 399 euros, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are currently on sale at 250 euros on Amazon, or 37% immediate discount.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones. The table updates automatically.

A helmet with a retro and industrial look

Sennheiser takes the strengths that made the success of its previous premium headphones, starting with the design. While most manufacturers play the card of sobriety and modernity, here, the German brand stands out from the competition, by opting for a retro-vintage design. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless has a metal headband with a sliding system to raise or lower the headphones on each side. There is also a leather covering above the headband, as well as on the ear cushions to provide comfort for long listening sessions without your ears feeling pressure.

The headset has physical buttons that are placed on the back of the right ear cup, to give full control of the audio functions. You will probably need a little adaptation time to find your way around and know the location of the buttons. Moreover, know that to turn off the headphones, there is no ON / OFF button: you just have to fold it. So if you leave it around your neck, it will stay on and use up battery power. Allow around 17 hours of battery life and 2 full hours to charge the headset to 100% (via USB-C).

Correct noise reduction

Apart from its design, the third generation of Momentum Wireless offers good passive isolation that comes with active noise reduction functionality. The headset offers three different levels in addition to transparent mode. We have the Max mode, which will filter as much noise as possible, the anti-wind mode which allows to enjoy a lighter noise reduction, but without the annoying noises of the wind, and, the last, anti-pressure for cut off the blast effect inherent in noise canceling headphones.





In fact, the Max mode remains the most interesting, because it is this one that will best reduce exterior noise. But, it is nowhere near the noise reduction that can be found on the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Bose Headphones 700. The headphones will struggle to filter out surrounding voices or even small, more isolated sounds, but the Noise reduction will be very effective for lower and more persistent sounds, such as the noise of cars or that of a moving train. Then, it is possible to fine-tune the active noise reduction mode via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Sound quality: the real highlight

If it is not the best in noise reduction compared to models from Bose and Sony, the strong point of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless lies in its sound quality. Yes, the latter has the advantage of being compatible not only with AAC and SBC codecs, but also with aptX – only aptX HD and LDAC are missing. It offers rich, precise and dense sound reproduction, even with the basic setting. We end up with bass present, deep, but without being intrusive, as well as with perfectly controlled midrange and treble. Overall, the headphones offer excellent sound quality that is ample and detailed, even at high volumes, without overloading.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.

8 / 10

What are the best helmets out there right now?

If you want to discover the other references on the market, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best Bluetooth headsets (wireless) in 2021.