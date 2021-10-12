American couple accused of trying to sell nuclear secrets abroad presented to judge

On several occasions between June and August, the couple received cryptocurrency payments of $ 100,000, in return for which they handed over confidential information from the Navy.

An American couple, accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign power, appeared Tuesday, October 12, before a judge in a short hearing that did not shed light on the gray areas of this dignified case from a spy novel.

Handcuffed and dressed in orange prisoner uniforms, Jonathan Toebbe, a 42-year-old marine engineer, and his wife Diana, a 45-year-old teacher, were presented separately to federal justice in West Virginia. Based on financial documents, the magistrate ruled that they were entitled to a state-paid lawyer, which may explain why this seemingly uneventful couple attempted to sell submarine information abroad. nuclear-powered Americans. However, the mystery remains unsolved concerning the identity of the third country. The court documents simply suggest that it is an ally of the United States, since it has cooperated with the American investigators, and that they do not speak English.

US nuclear submarines were at the center of a heated diplomatic crisis in September, when Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to announce a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom. According to the complaint, Jonathan Toebbe had been working since 2012 on the design of reactors for the Virginia class submarines, the latest generation of attack submarines in the US fleet. In April 2020, he sent a package to a third country with initial documents and instructions for establishing contact. “I apologize for this poor translation in your language“, Says the engineer in his message, promising to deliver”valuable information“.





100,000 dollars in return

The package reached the US federal police attaché in that country in December 2020, according to the complaint, which does not specify how. The FBI then established contact with the engineer by posing as a representative of this country who cooperated, going so far as to place a flag on its embassy in Washington to gain the trust of Jonathan Toebbe.

In several times between June and August, he received payments in cryptocurrency for 100,000 dollars, in return for which he handed over confidential information from the Navy. This data was contained on encrypted SD cards, deposited by the couple at pre-arranged locations and concealed in a peanut butter sandwich, a packet of chewing gum or a bandage wrap. The engineer wrote there under the name of “Alice“. In a message, he says he nurtures the dream of one day meeting his interlocutor “in a cafe, around a bottle of wine“.

The couple, who have minor children, were arrested by the FBI on Saturday. He faces life imprisonment. During the hearing, Diana Toebbe seemed to initiate her defense, assuring that she did not have “only a very limited knowledgeOf the couple’s finances. The next hearing, which will focus on their continued detention, will take place on Friday.