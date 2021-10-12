American elk finally freed from tire stuck around his neck for two years

An elk who had lived for two years with a heavy tire stuck around his neck has finally been freed of his burden by forest rangers, Colorado environmental officials said Monday.

The impressive four-and-a-half-year-old male, estimated to weigh around 300kg, was spotted on Saturday night southwest of Denver, a city in the western United States.

After putting him to sleep, the officers had no choice but to cut his long antlers, which are renewed every year, in order to extract the tire.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave its antlers,” which is particularly useful during the rutting phase, “but the situation was changing rapidly and we just had to remove the tire by any means possible,” Scott Murdoch, a agents who participated in the operation.

The rangers could not “cut the steel in the bead of the tire”, making the maneuver very difficult, he added.





Between the tire, the more than 4kg of various debris that had accumulated there and the antlers, the officers estimated that the elk had lost nearly 16kg that evening.

“His hair was a bit disheveled,” and he had “a little sore,” but his neck was, surprisingly, in good condition, Murdoch said.

This intervention ended a saga that had lasted for two years. The elk and its tire were first sighted in July 2019. Over the years, the animal had been seen on several occasions, always weighted down with its load.

Between May and June 2021, the rangers tried to approach him four times, without success.

The area being wild, the male was “difficult to find, and even harder to approach”.

The elk probably had the tire stuck around its neck “when it was very young” or “during the winter, when it loses its antlers,” according to Scott Murdoch.

The happy ending mishap “underscores the need for residents to live responsibly with wildlife,” the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife said.

Residents are advised to ensure that their property “is free of obstacles in which animals can become entangled or injured” such as “volleyball nets and, yes, tires”.