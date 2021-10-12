Amnesty expresses concern over imminent execution of convicted juvenile

Aged 17 at the time of the facts, the young man was transferred to a prison near Tehran for his execution, according to Amnesty International, which calls for an international mobilization.

“Hurry upAmnesty International warns. Arman Abdolali, a young Iranian sentenced to death since 2015, has just been transferred to Karaj prison, near Tehran, for his execution, which is supposed to take place on October 13. His crime: the alleged murder of his partner, who disappeared when he was only 17 years old. “Pure allegations», Affirms Anne Denis, head of the Abolition of the death penalty commission for the NGO, which denounces an empty file, without evidence, while the body itself has not been found. “We urge the international community, including the United Nations and the European Union, to intervene very quickly“, Pleaded the NGO Monday in a press release.

The facts date back to 2014, says Amnesty. The young Iranian, then aged 17, is suspected of being involved in the disappearance of his girlfriend. Iranian justice believes that Arman would have committed the murder and made the body disappear, leaving no trace, and this with the “mental maturityTo understand the nature and consequences of his crime. The Supreme Court confirmed his guilt in 2016, despite complaints from the young man himself claiming to have been isolated for 76 consecutive days, and regularly beaten for “confessHis crime. Without any investigation being carried out into these accusations, the “confessions“From Arman are considered”unequivocalBy the Court. He is sentenced to death.

According to Amnesty, the young man confessed his guilt under the effect of “torture“, And his conviction results from a trial”largely unfair“. In January 2020 then July 2021, Arman is close to death, but his execution is postponed in extremis, “thanks to international mobilization», Underlines Anne Denis. “We have each time drawn attention to the scandal of this dossier, and we hope that it bears fruit once again.», Explains the person in charge within Amnesty. The London-based organization sees “very disturbing»The transfer of the young man to Raja’i Shahr prison, around Tehran, the probable place of execution.





Adolescents of age at 15, 9 for girls

The case of Arman Abdolali is not isolated. Currently, “more than 80 juvenile offenders wait on death rowIn Iran, declared Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, last June. Several are executed each year: seven in 2018, four in 2019 and two in 2020, making the country one of the “leadersIn terms of executions of minors, according to the GROW think-tank.

A paradox: Iran has ratified two international treaties in this area, the International Convention on the Rights of the Child and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. However, both consider the application of the death penalty on minors, that is to say under the age of 18, as a fundamental violation of human rights.

“The heart of the problem lies in the age difference of majority», Explains Vincent Lefebvre, co-president of the GROW think-tank. In Iran, Shiite jurists believe that puberty alone marks the arrival of adulthood. From 15 years old for boys and 9 years old for girls, the adolescent is considered “mature”, That is to say fully criminally responsible.

246 executions in 2020

“The executions are relatively the same from one case to another: an arrest, an interrogation with more than doubtful methods, then the sentence.», Explains Vincent Lefebvre, noting that the country applies above all the law of the Sharia. “In this context, what does Iranian justice mean when it commits to fair and equitable trials?»Asks Vincent Lefebvre.

“Trials take place in appalling conditions», Supports Anne Denis. “They are hit, some in the genitals. They are placed in secret detention, without lawyers, without any connection with the outside, the police manhandles them“, She asserts, claiming to know a”amountOf Iranian minors in the same situation.

In 2020 alone, the country carried out at least 246 executions, according to Amnesty, by hanging or firing squad. Crimes susceptible to such a sanction may be murder, drug offenses, rape, “armed insurgency against the state“,”enmity towards God»Or alcohol consumption.