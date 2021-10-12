More

    Amouranth released 3 days after her fifth Twitch ban

    In the midst of the controversy surrounding Twitch following the recent leak of many sensitive data, Amouranth was once again disbanded from the platform only three days after his fifth suspension …

    From the top of her 4.4 million followers, Amouranth is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch. However, it is also one of the most controversial.

    Indeed, his behavior, often considered suggestive, has earned him multiple bans over the course of his career. So much so that the young woman is regularly singled out, many Internet users judging that she is the emblem of the favoritism that reigns on the platform.

    Update of October 12 – Amouranth’s ban on Twitch is lifted

    After being simultaneously banned on Twitch, TikTok and Instagram, Amouranth’s sanction has already been raised on the streaming platform.

    His fifth Twitch ban kept Amouranth from streaming for three days. EHe said the reason for his suspension was still unclear to this day.

    Regardless, Amouranth’s Twitch channel is back online and her more than 4 million subscribers will soon be able to find the streamer live despite her recent claims.

    The original story follows below …

    Amouranth mocks Twitch after being banned again

    On October 8, Amouranth received its fifth suspension from the platform. While still awaiting clarification on why she received such a sanction, Amouranth addressed the recent debacles suffered by Twitch and Facebook.


    Amouranth is a very controversial streamer
    “It’s a bit crazy when you think about it”, she said. “Like Instagram, Facebook had problems, I got banned. Twitch gets hacked, I’m banned (…). Looks like there is a correlation between the two. Companies are rebelling, igniting internally but ‘we still have time to ban Amouranth from both platforms. Its very important’.”

    “You know, they didn’t seem to like my ASMR session with pigeon mask”, she continued. “Whatever I’ve done lately, I have to find it, but clearly whatever it is, they don’t like it.”

    The latest sanctions against the streamer had been fairly short, only taking her away from Twitch for a few days. It remains to be seen if it will be the same this time around.

    After all, Twitch often goes for a permanent ban when they have to sanction a streamer for the third time, so when it comes to the fifth …


    
    

