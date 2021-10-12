Amy Winehouse: artist’s wardrobe up for auction for $ 1 million to $ 2 million

By Caroline J. Posted on October 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Amy Winehouse fans will be watching this auction very closely. Dresses, bustiers, pants, shoes but also musical instruments, books and records belonging to the British singer will be on sale on November 6 and 7, 2021 in Beverly Hills. The total for this sale is estimated to be between $ 1 million and $ 2 million.

In the meantime, the Julien’s Auctions private auction house exhibits – since October 11 in New York – the hundreds of personal effects (dresses, bustiers, pants, shorts, shoes, underwear …) that belonged to Amy winehouse.

“Property From The Life And Career Of Amy Winehouse” auction taking place in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien’s Live on November 6th and 7th, 2021.

“It is very difficult to have to organize an auction with the parents of a deceased child“, told AFP Martin nolan, director of Julien’s Auctions. “The subject is very sensitive and it took them a long time to agree to donate (the objects) realizing, of course, that fans, museums, collectors all over the world will want to own these items.“, he added.

According to Martin nolan, this auction will allow the parents of the British artist to raise funds for their foundation which helps young adults suffering from drug and alcohol addictions.