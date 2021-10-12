Amy Winehouse’s wardrobe up for auction for $ 1-2 million

Dresses by the dozen – including the famous one that Amy Winehouse wore to her last dramatic concert a month before her death in 2011 – books, records, bags and items that once belonged to the British soul diva will be auctioned in California. in November.

Julien’s Auctions has been exhibiting since Monday in New York a sample of more than 800 dresses, bustiers, pants, shorts, shoes, underwear, glasses, musical instruments, books and records estimated in total at “one to two million dollars “, before an auction in Beverly Hills on November 6 and 7.

“It’s very difficult to have to organize auctions with the parents of a deceased child”, admitted Martin Nolan, director of Julien’s Auctions, presenting to AFP the collection of personal objects of the British singer and musician. disappeared on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, after heavy alcohol consumption.





“The subject is very sensitive and it took a long time for them to agree to donate (the objects) realizing, of course, that fans, museums, collectors all over the world will want to own these items”, explained M Nolan.

According to him, the parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janis, wish thanks to this sale to preserve “the legacy and the memory” of their daughter and to raise funds for their foundation helping young adults suffering from addictions. drugs and alcohol.

The British artist, who won several awards for her album “Back to Black” in 2006, has always spoken of her personal experiences of alcohol and drug addiction in songs steeped in jazz and soul.

Her last concert in June 2011 in Belgrade had marked the spirits when, obviously drunk, she was booed and hissed by the audience, some of whom had left the room. The tour was canceled and Amy Winehouse died a month later.

That night, she wore a green and black mini dress with silk patterns of flowers and bamboo, designed by her heart stylist Naomi Parry. The garment is estimated between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000.

“All of these dresses represent Amy, a fantastic musician, but also a fashion icon,” said Mr. Nolan.

Like musicians Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse was added to the infamous “27 club” of artists who died at the age of 27.