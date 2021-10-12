an investigation opened after the homophobic assault of a teenager

The Evry prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after the homophobic attack on a minor in Montgeron (Essonne) on September 30, a town of nearly 24,000 inhabitants located south-east of Paris.

During his hearing, the 17-year-old said he was, “Because of its appearance”, “Free hit by a pack of individuals shouting at him “PD” “, confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) the parquet floor of Evry, Monday, October 11. They were a “Ten individuals” to attack the teenager during a “Chance encounter” in Montgeron, we said from the same source. The survey for “Violence aggravated by three circumstances” – “In a meeting, because of the supposed sexual orientation and by someone hiding their face” – was entrusted to the Montgeron police station.

According to Sylvie Carillon, the mayor (LR) of Montgeron, the young man attacked is not from Montgeron. On Twitter, she declared herself “Deeply shocked by images of an aggression of inhuman violence”, adding what is “Acts have no right of citizenship”.

Deeply shocked by images of an aggression of inhuman violence to @ montgeron91 circulating on the r… https://t.co/KDRTatii6R – SylvieCarillon (@CARILLON Sylvie)

The facts unfolded in the “Sensitive sector” of the Forest district, according to the Essonne police. At around 6.30 p.m., a person alerted the police, but once there, officials could not locate the victim, perpetrators or witnesses. There was no complaint. However, a video is heavily relayed on social networks. It was reported Sunday to Pharos, the platform allowing Internet users to report online content that they believe to be illegal.





Two video sequences

This video is made up of two sequences. On the first, which lasts 21 seconds, we see a group of young men hitting another placed along a barrier, at the foot of buildings. A woman tries to shield the blows aimed at him, then an older man intervenes in turn, all under shouts.

A second 22-second sequence takes place about a hundred meters from the first, according to an image analysis carried out by AFP. We see a young man curled up on the ground, surrounded by six other young men, four of whom kick him violently. Again, two people try to intervene.

In addition to the attackers, investigators are also looking for people who recorded or broadcast this video. “Happy slapping”, the act of recording or broadcasting images of violence, is punishable by five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Significant increase in testimonials from victims of LGBTphobia in 2019