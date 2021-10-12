Andy Reid (Chiefs): “I hadn’t seen it coming”

The Chiefs have not lost more than 4 games since 2017. After five weeks, they are already beaten three times in 2021.

What if Kansas City had fallen asleep a little too much on its successes? Apparently Sunday’s loss to the Bills took Andy Reid by surprise.

“I did not see it coming,” admitted the coach at a press conference. ” Not this evening. Tonight I thought we had a chance to win the game. We have not behaved well, so it is my responsibility to correct that. I can’t wait for both squads to play well because we could be a really good team. “

Kansas City’s defense began by allowing points on four of the Bills’ first five offensives, while the offense scored just 13 points in the first half. Back from the locker room, the defense tightened the game, but the attack still lost balls, four in total.





If the defense remains a weak point, the problem of lost balls is a terrible thorn in the side of the reds. They are at 11 lost balls since the start of the year, the worst total in the league, tied with the Jaguars.

“It starts with me”, conceded Patrick Mahomes to the press. “There are three for me. Interceptions and fumble at the end of the match. So I have to fix it, be better. I didn’t usually do that in my career, but I have to re-evaluate what I do, the decisions I make. […] Lost balls are important in this league. The lost ball margin usually decides the games, so I have to correct that if we are to win these games. “

Reid and Mahomes surely didn’t expect to be last in their division after five weeks. With games against Washington, Tennessee and the Giants in the coming weeks, they have a good chance of reviving.