Apple announces new keynote on October 18

After the iPhone, it is (undoubtedly) around the Mac. Apple has just sent a virtual invitation card for a new “special event”, which will take place online, from Cupertino, of course.

See you on October 18, at 7 p.m., to discover the new products of the Californian giant. Which should, without a doubt, have something to do with the Macs, and their great transition from Intel to ARM that Apple began with haste last November, with a rocking of its iconic ultra-portable the MacBook Air, and the entry level of its 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Continue the transition …

What should we discover, during this keynote, whose slogan in French is “Hang on” ? Undoubtedly a new processor, more powerful than the M1 chip, which equips the first Apple Silicon machines, launched at the end of 2020 and during the year, within the 24-inch iMac.

This chip, which could be called M1X, would be at the heart of new professional machines from Apple, in particular a revised and corrected MacBook Pro – a 14-inch model could thus replace the current 13-inch. Apple could also take the opportunity to refresh other computers in its range, such as the “high-end” models of its Mac Mini or iMac families. The former have not really seen their design evolved, while the latter have been greatly refined.





but probably not finish it …

To put it simply, the challenge here is to replace the Core i7 and Core i9 which still give life to Apple’s most powerful machines. On the other hand, it is unlikely – still that? – to see the arrival of the chip that will give life to the most powerful Mac, the Mac Pro … We would speak here of an Apple Silicon equivalent to the Xeons, from Intel. The Cupertino giant has given itself about two years to make a successful transition, we are approaching the first anniversary of the first machines with an ARM SoC, so there is no rush …

This conference will, in all likelihood, also be an opportunity for the company to present the final version of Monterey, the latest version of macOS, presented last June.

Also to discover in video:

To find out everything, meet on October 18, at 7 p.m. We will be there to decipher all these announcements.