Apple releases an update to urgently install on your iPhone

It’s the online safety recommendation of the day. If you use an iPhone every day, hurry to download and install the iOS 15.0.2 update. Published Monday, October 11 by Apple, this new version of the iPhone operating system fixes a major computer flaw that could be actively exploited by hackers.

Also offered on iPad via iPadOS 15.0.2, the update addresses a memory corruption vulnerability that allowed an application to execute arbitrary code to gain control over devices, explains the American company on its page d ‘assistance.





A similar flaw had, for example, been used by the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli company NSO, which found itself at the heart of a spy network revealed by a consortium of journalists this summer. Apple had already had to release an iOS update to plug a similar breach just before the keynote on September 14.

The iOS 15.0.2 update also fixes a number of minor operating system issues, like the bug preventing AirTags from appearing in the Find My app or another disconnecting CarPlay during in-car playback.

