More

    arrest warrant against a former minister

    NewsWorld


    The judge in charge of the investigation into the explosion at the port of Beirut last year issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for the Lebanese deputy and former finance minister, Ali Hassan Khalil, who refused to report. present for questioning, a judicial source told AFP. Judge Tareq Bitar’s decision against Ali Hassan Khalil, a senior figure in the Shiite Amal movement, came the day after a violent attack by pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader, Amal’s ally, on the magistrate, already taken to task by the Lebanese political class.

    Read alsoPort of Beirut: the investigation still hampered

    The judge resumed this week his investigation into the devastating explosion on August 4, 2020 after the rejection by an appeal court of complaints from deputies, including Ali Hassan Khalil, aimed at relinquishing him. The magistrate tries to take advantage of a period during which the deputies do not have parliamentary immunity, before the opening of the autumn session of the hemicycle on October 19. Politicians of all stripes refuse to be questioned by the judge, even though authorities have blamed the tragedy on the careless storage of huge quantities of ammonium nitrate.


    Negligence and movements

    The explosion left more than 200 dead, more than 6,500 injured, and devastated entire districts of the capital. On September 27, Judge Bitar was forced to suspend the investigation after a complaint from MP and former Sunni Interior Minister Nohad al-Machnouk, suspected of “negligence and breaches“. Ali Hassan Khalil and another former minister and deputy of the Amal movement, Ghazi Zaayter, also suspected in the investigation, had also filed a complaint against the judge. Ghazi Zaayter and Machnouk are called to appear before the judge on Wednesday.

    Read alsoA year after the explosion in Beirut, French women are still helping Lebanese entrepreneurs

    Blamed for criminal negligence, the Lebanese authorities rejected any international investigation, before relieving the first investigator in February following the indictment of senior officials. Since inheriting the case, Ali Hassan Bitar has summoned ex-prime minister, Hassan Diab, and four ex-ministers for indictment. On September 16, he issued an unenforced arrest warrant against the former Minister of Transport, Youssef Fenianos, a member of a Christian party close to Hezbollah.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Brother, I already told you once, respect women” … During a concert, Soso Maness reframes a spectator who was harassing a woman
    Next articleWhy Xavier Bertrand will finally participate in the LR congress

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC