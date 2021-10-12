Arsène Wenger will face PSG in January 2022

Three years after leaving Arsenal, French coach Arsène Wenger could face Paris Saint-Germain in January 2022. Indeed, according to information from SPORT, the one who led the Gunners for more than two decades (1996-2018) will coach a squad made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, two of the top clubs in the Saudi league, to face the capital club in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) as part of the “Riyad Season Cup”.





The information was confirmed by an adviser to the Al-Saud family, which has ruled the country for more than three centuries. Before this match, not only will the 71-year-old technician set foot on the pitch alongside Emmanuel Macron this Thursday as part of the Variety Club de France, but he will also be on the bench at the Orange Vélodrome as part of the Match heroes organized by the Didier Drogba Foundation and UNICEF, in which will play in particular former glories of the Olympique de Marseille (Ravanelli, Boli, Pirès …). The match is scheduled for Wednesday in the lair of Boulevard Michelet and all proceeds will be donated to the association of the former Ivorian international.