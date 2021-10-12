ASUS RTX 3070 graphics card test Noctua OC, It’s, Oh, So Quiet! : Introduction, page 1

We talked about it, we waited for it and here it is finally! The brownest card in the world! So leave the first home card ASUS in collaboration with NOCTUA, a card that adorns itself with two flagship fans of one of the cooling gloves: the NF-A12x25. And inevitably, we take the opportunity to boost it a little using two BIOSes allowing to switch to a Boost frequency of 1815 MHz in quiet mode and 1845 MHz in Performance mode. Silence then, make way for the test of this imposing map RTX 3070 NOCTUA OC.

Let’s take a closer look at NVIDIA’s new Ampere architecture, it is the second architecture natively granting Ray Tracing technology. In September 2018, NVIDIA offered its Turing architecture, which had the right to a refresh during the summer of 2019. Two years after Turing, NVIDIA switched to Ampere and offered a jump on certain characteristics. The RTXs resulting from the Ampere architecture will benefit from an engraving fineness of 8 nm, carried out by Samsung, concretely it would be an optimization of the engraving fineness of 10 nm, specially designed for NVIDIA, which allows a gain of transistors, Turing proposed 18.6 billion at most (12 billion for the previous generation, Pascal), Ampere announces 28 billion. The most visible consequence is the explosion in the number of Cuda Core, the RTX 3070 ti announces 6144, where the RTX 2080 Ti offered “only” 4352 and the RTX 3090 passes the milestone of 10,000 Cuda Core! The other Cores do not suffer the same increase with this new architecture, NVIDIA has preferred to favor units dedicated to calculations of floating numbers, affirming that they are the most promising in the field of video games. The Tensor Core and RT Core are evolving for their part and NVIDIA claims that this will translate into an increase in performance when the Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies are activated.

Generation RTX 3000 benefits from second generation RT Core, NVIDIA claims they are twice as efficient compared to the previous generation and third generation Tensor Core, NVIDIA specifies that this generation would be 48 times more efficient compared to the previous generation. previous generation. These new generations allow NVIDIA not to need to increase the number of RT Cores and even to decrease the number of Tensor Cores, while announcing a performance gain.

The announcement of this new generation was accompanied by the mention of RTX IO, based on Microsoft’s Directx Storage API, API expected for 2021. The goal is to significantly reduce loading times, the basic finding is simple , compressed game data is conventionally sent to the CPU, in order to be decompressed, then sent to the GPU, so that it is displayed, which constitutes a lot of bottlenecks. The RTX IO opts for a more direct solution, sending the compressed data to the GPU, which will then decompress and display it. This would go from a loading time of 3.8 to 0.5 seconds for an Nvme SSD with a PCie Gen 4.0 interface and from 6.6 to 3.3 seconds for an SSD with a SATA interface. Load times on an HDD would drop from 18.9 seconds to 11.9 seconds.





Just like NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, the new RTX 3070 Ti features the new GDDR6X memory standard, which promises higher operating frequencies and logically increased bandwidth as well. The GDDR6X standard allows the processing of more signals at the same time, 4 against 2 for the GDDR6 standard. The RTX 3060, like the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, is “content” to memory the GDDR6 standard, standard which equipped the RTX 20×0.

Finally, the Ampere architecture inaugurates the HDMI 2.1 standard, which makes it possible to offer an output signal in 8K 60 images per second, with a single cable. The cards also support acceleration of the AV1 codec to 8K, HDR 60 frames per second.

The Ampere architecture is quite close to that of Turing, we discover large GPC blocks, which include TPC blocks, where the SM blocks are located. Each SM block has Cuda Core, Tensor Core and RT Core. The GA102 in its most successful version, in the RTX 3090 therefore, offers 82 SM, each SM offers 128 Cuda Core, so we end up with 10,496 Cuda Core in total.

NVIDIA also announces:

NVIDIA Reflex : Instantly become more competitive. Gamers strive for the lowest possible latency in competitive games because it allows the PC to respond to their commands faster, allowing them to play with greater precision. NVIDIA Reflex is a new suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency. These include NVIDIA Reflex Low-Latency Mode, a technology built into popular esports games such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and Valorant, which reduces latency by up to 50%, and NVIDIA Reflex. Latency Analyzer, which detects input from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (for example, a gun barrel flash) to change the screen. The Reflex Latency Analyzer is integrated into the new Esports 360Hz NVIDIA G-SYNC displays, arriving this fall from Acer, Alienware, ASUS and MSI and supported by ASUS ‘leading esports devices, Logitech, Razer and SteelSeries.

NVIDIA Broadcast : Stream like a Pro. Over 20 million live streamers around the world can turn their homes into a broadcast studio with NVIDIA Broadcast, a universal plugin that improves the quality of microphones and webcams through RTX-accelerated AI effects, such as audio noise cancellation, virtual background effects and webcam auto-frame.

NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima : Enriching a new art form. Modern games continue to expand the genre of storytelling, in which game resources are used to create cinematic masterpieces. Omniverse Machinima facilitates this work, providing a path-traced visualization tool and engine designed for physical precision, simulating light, physics, materials and AI. Users can take resources from supported games and use their webcam and AI to create characters, add high-fidelity physics and face and voice animations, and publish cinematic-quality cinematics using the power. rendering of their 30-series RTX GPU.