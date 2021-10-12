ASVEL without Lighty, Diot and Wembanyama against a diminished Anadolu Efes

After beating Kaunas and Berlin, ASVEL tackles the defending champion this Tuesday evening for the third day of the EuroLeague. TJ Parker’s team receives the Anadolu Efes Istanbul, which displays a record contrary to that of the Rhone (0 wins, 2 losses). It must be said that Rodrigue Beaubois and Adrien Moerman’s team lost in Madrid and then against CSKA Moscow, two other favorites for this 2021-2022 season. For this meeting, Ergin Ataman will have to do without Krunoslav simon (injured for 15 days) and James anderson (just daddy).

For their part, the premises will not be complete either. Outraged Raymar morgan (replaced by James Gist), the leader Antoine Diot is still forfeit. Still affected in the calf, he is better. But it will normally be necessary to wait for Sunday’s match in Strasbourg to see him back on the floor. The team. Otherwise, David Lighty will return to Villeurbanne this Wednesday according to Progress, so he will still be absent this Tuesday evening. At last, Victor Wembanyama struggling to come back from his illness, which he has been dragging since the end of September. It is therefore in the same configuration as Friday, in Berlin, and Sunday, against Gravelines, that ASVEL will try to remain undefeated this Tuesday evening.