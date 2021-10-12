At this price, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (5G) is definitely worth a visit!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a device designed with the idea of ​​bringing the best of mobile technology to users for today but also for the years to come. This is why the smartphone has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, with an infinite contrast ratio and excellent color rendering, especially in HDR content.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 also incorporates a 5nm processor for simply extraordinary performance, while preserving autonomy thanks to intelligent management of the energy contained in the large 4000 mAh battery, which also offers a fast charging mode. and induction charging.





For the photo again, the manufacturer does not do half-way with three lenses on the back including a main 12 megapixel, an ultra wide-angle and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone also inaugurates the Single Take feature, which takes advantage of all the sensors to achieve a small automatic edit, ready to be published on social networks.

Finally, as its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is already 5G ready and allows you to connect to your operator’s network to enjoy the best download speeds wherever you are.