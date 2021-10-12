Atletico: Simeone tells about his summer attempt with Messi! – Soccer

As striker Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona this summer, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was in a hurry to try to recruit him. But quickly, the Argentine technician understood that the six-time Ballon d’Or was already on the way to Paris Saint-Germain.

Diego Simeone wanted to try his luck with Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain got ahead of a big competition to secure the services of Lionel Messi during the last summer transfer window. As soon as the announcement of his departure from FC Barcelona at the end of his contract, the 34-year-old striker was coveted by the biggest European curies.

Unsurprisingly, several clubs have tried to approach the six-fold Ballon d’Or, including Atletico Madrid!

Simeone was on the ground via Suarez

Indeed, the occasion of an interview agreed to the daily Ol this Tuesday, the coach of Colchoneros Diego Simeone admitted an attempt for his Argentinian compatriot. Without having a direct conversation with the Pulga, the Madrid coach contacted his striker Luis Suarez, a close friend of Messi since their joint stint at Bara, to explore this idea.

I will tell you a detail. When what happened in Barcelona happened, I called Luis, with all due respect. I didn’t call Leo, but I called Luis, and I asked him how Leo was doing, what he thought, if there was any possibility, imagining that he could come Atletico, recognized the 51-year-old.





PSG were already ahead

But quite quickly, the native of Buenos Aires understood that the PSG had already taken a far too important advantage on this file. But it lasted three hours. PSG were obviously obsessed with his signing. The truth is we didn’t have the opportunity to meet, because it was still Barcelona and we were still Atletico. Did this lead to anything? No, nothing, you see the plane pass in the sky and you say to yourself, there it is, well, it’s like that, a relativis, with humor, Simeone.

In any case, we can think that Atletico had almost no chance of signing Messi. Indeed, with the striker’s enormous attachment to Barcelona, ​​it seems difficult to imagine him accepting a proposal from another Spanish team. But Paris, with its financial strength and a very rapid set-up, did not give the reigning Spanish champion a single opportunity.

What do you think of this admission by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Lionel Messi? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …