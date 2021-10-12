attention, you must update your iPhone urgently

A new iOS update was released on Monday, October 11. Apple strongly recommends that you install it quickly.

IPhone owners, consider updating your smartphone. As RTL and Le Parisien report, Apple has just deployed an update to be urgently installed to correct a vulnerability that could affect the security of your device. IOS version 15.0.2 was released on Monday, October 11. This flaw, which would allow a hacker to access the heart of the iPhone and install malware, had been reported by a cybersecurity researcher. “Apple has received the report that this vulnerability could be actively exploited,” says Apple in the description of this latest update.

This new version of the operating system is also available for iPads and for Apple Watch 3, which may also be affected by this security issue. It is precisely thanks to a flaw of the same type that the Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO was able to be used, recalls RTL.

Besides fixing this flaw, the new version of iOS also offers some fixes. Among them: the photos saved from the Messages application could be caused to disappear when the message was deleted, this will no longer be the case, underlines Techradar. Another fix relates to the CarPlay device, where audio applications could have difficulty opening or become disconnected. As a reminder, now, the latest versions of iOS (…)

