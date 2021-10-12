Auchan spoke with the SPAC of Niel and Pigasse before Carrefour



AUCHAN TALKED WITH THE SPAC DE NIEL AND PIGASSE BEFORE CARREFOUR

by Pamela Barbaglia and Gwénaëlle Barzic

LONDON (Reuters) – Auchan spoke to SPAC about Xaviel Niel and Matthieu Pigasse ahead of its failed attempt to merge with Carrefour, three sources told Reuters.





Discussions between the Mulliez family, owner of the distribution group, and 2MX Organic, SPAC launched last December and a pioneer in Europe of this type of listed investment company, began during the summer but they stumbled. Auchan’s desire to favor an industrial merger in order to generate savings and synergies in purchasing, said the sources who requested anonymity.

These discussions between Auchan and 2MX Organic are no longer active, according to these sources, which leaves the northern group with no concrete alternative track after the failure of the merger project with Carrefour, which would have created a heavyweight in distribution with a figure of combined business of 110 billion euros per year and a market share of nearly 30% in France.

(Report Pamela Barbaglia and Gwenaelle Barzic, with Dominique Vidalon, French version Bertrand Boucey, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)