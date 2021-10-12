Audiences: TF1 leader with Jarry, “Love is in the meadow” on the decline, the fiction of F2 disappoints

Monday evening, TF1 seized the leadership of the audiences thanks to the unpublished unit “At your sides”, freely inspired by the life of the humorist, host and actor Jarry. This fiction, which also brought together Didier Bourdon and Marie-Anne Chazel, convinced an average of 4.26 million French people present in front of the two parties broadcast until 11:05 p.m., which represents an audience share of 21.0% according to Médiamétrie. On the commercial target, 27.5% of women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) were part of the game. Last Monday, the finale of the mini-series “A French Affair” had interested 2.67 million people (13.5% of the public and 14.8% of the FRDA-50).

“Love is in the meadow” goes back below 4 million

M6 is behind with the farmers of “Love is in the meadow”. This seventh episode of season 16, subsequently marked by the adventures on the farm of the suitors, was watched by 3.80 million viewers on average, for a market share of 19.1% over ages 4 and over and 27.4% on FRDA-50. Last week, 4.02 million faithful followed this meeting (20.3% of 4+ and 33.9% of FRDA-50, the highest for three years on this indicator).





On France 2, a new TV movie, “Judged Without Justice”, with Yannick Choirat and Ophélia Kolb, intrigued 1.96 million French people and 9.1% of the public (3.2% on the FRDA-50). As an indication, the mini-series “L’absente” had brought together 2.70 million individuals on average (13.2% of 4+ and 5.5% of FRDA-50) for its final proposed last Monday.

France 3 was able to count on its side on 1.76 million televiewers in front of the two parts of the unpublished documentary series “Apocalypse: Hitler attacks in the West”, diffused until 11:00 pm. On average, 8.5% of the public (2.9% of FRDA-50) followed the work provided by Isabelle Clarke and Daniel Costelle, at the origin of this series.

Arte au million with cinema

In fifth position, Arte was followed by 1.23 million moviegoers thanks to the Franco-Italian film “Un flic”, for a market share of 5.6%. On TMC, the movie “John Wick 2” starring Keanu Reeves intrigued 832,000 fans of the actor (4.7% of 4+ / 5.0% of FRDA-50).



Finally, on RMC Story, offered for the first time on a Monday evening, with a subject devoted to Claude François, the magazine “La face cachée de” was scrutinized by 294,000 individuals, for an audience share of 1.3% ( 0.7% on FRDA-50).

The hearings of the evening of Monday, October 11, 2021

1. TF1 / “By your side” – 1st episode (4,542,000 / 20.3%)

2. M6 / “Love is in the meadow” – 1st episode (3,921,000 / 17.4%)

3. France 2 / “Judged without justice” (1,961,000 / 9.1%)

4. France 3 / “Apocalypse: Hitler attacks in the West” – The trap (1,853,000 / 8.3%)

5. Arte / “A cop” (1,234,000 / 5.6%)

6. TMC / “John Wick 2” (832,000 / 4.7%)

7. W9 / “Crystal trap” (818,000 / 4.2%)

8. France 5 / “France in the kitchen” (694,000 / 3.1%)

9. C8 / “Planet of the apes: Supremacy” (548,000 / 3.2%)

10. TFX / “Emergency calls” (529,000 / 2.4%)

11. Darling 25 / “Unforgettable” – 1st episode (442,000 / 2.0%)

12. TF1 Séries Films / “The Manhattan experts” – 1st episode (402,000 / 1.7%)

13. 6ter / “Kaamelott: The integral” (361,000 / 1.8%)

14. CStar / “The story of Jean-Jacques Goldman” (361,000 / 1.7%)

15. NRJ 12 / “Crimes” (298,000 / 1.4%)

16. RMC Stoy / “The hidden face of Claude François – The shameless secrets” (294,000 / 1.3%)

17. RMC Découverte / “Express mechanics: The great unpacking” – part 1 (272,000 / 1.2%)

18. Gulli / “Aquamen: The aquariums aces” (137,000 / 0.6%)