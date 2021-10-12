Aulas won a precious victory over refereeing

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

At the end of September, Jean-Michel Aulas had launched a paving stone in the pond of arbitration. Excited by the obvious errors of officials, the president of OL had issued a solution to try to regulate them in the long term: the wearing of microphones.

“It is time for football refereeing to make its revolution. You have to be transparent: the only solution is to have referees with an open microphone, as in rugby. Just like during discussions with the VAR, ”he tweeted after the frustrating defeat against PSG at the Parc des Princes (1-2). JMA may have been heard. Before the first meeting of the working group on arbitration formed by the League, this afternoon in Paris, L’Équipe informs that the referees assure that they will support the reform efforts of the clubs carried by Vincent Labrune.

Arbitration is one of the four areas to which the League has tackled. To make proposals, the arbitrators’ union undertook to consult its “base”, around a hundred arbitrators and assistants from L1 and L2. He intends to present 21 of them in November, during the second meeting of the working group, including one on the “sound system” of referees. According to a survey carried out in July among the 20 central referees of L1, 60% of the votes cast are in favor of this experiment which requires the green light from the IFAB, the guardian of the laws of the game.





