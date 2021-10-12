News tip Back 4 Blood: a major issue to report for players on Twitch, what you need to know

Available today on consoles and PC, Back 4 Blood is already taken by storm by Twitch streamers, eager to introduce the game to their subscribers. But the developers have just warned the streamers, and we’re telling you why.

Back 4 Blood just celebrated its release on Tuesday, October 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, ONE and PC. Spiritual Heir to Left 4 Dead and developed by Turtle Rock Studios, Co-op FPS puts you and your team in the grip of zombies, in nervous and fierce clashes. In addition to that, the game has campaign mode and PvP mode.

For many Twitch streamers, Black 4 Blood is the perfect type of game to share with the community. Play alone to scare yourself or in co-op with other streamers, the possibilities are endless. However, a slight problem seems to point the tip of his nose and should alert the streamers. We explain what it is in the following lines :

Turtle Rock warns streamers not to stream music from Back 4 Blood jukebox

In a tweet a few days ago, Alissa Barry, communications manager at Turtle Rock Studios warned streamers of their use of music appearing in Back 4 Blood:





Attention creators! If you’re streaming or planning # Back4Blood VOD content, this is important:

The jukebox has licensed music that will play when used. We do not own the streaming rights for the songs that play so be sure to turn your music off when interacting with the jukebox. – Alissa (@MissAlissaBarry) October 7, 2021

Indeed, copyrighted music has become a point of contention between their copyright holders and the Twitch platform. While for many years labels didn’t seem to care about delivering their music through Twitch, some have made the decision to force Twitch to remove videos from its platform.

However, streamers have not yet been threatened with ban in case of violation of the rules and for the moment, the only solution found by some games is the implementation of a streamer mode which would mute any copyrighted music to allow streamers to broadcast their videos in peace.

