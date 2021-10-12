More

    Back 4 Blood: how to unlock maps and skins for free? Our guide

    News tip Back 4 Blood: how to unlock maps and skins for free? Our guide

    That’s it, after a brief period of early access, Back 4 Blood is now available to everyone. Here, we will focus more specifically on the game’s card system, and especially how to unlock it for free.

    The first thing to note is that to unlock cards, you will need points that you will earn at each end of the game, whether in the campaign or in swarm mode. However, the single player mode does not give any points! In return, you will have all the cards at your disposal from the start if you wish.

    Once you have collected points, you will be able to go to the hub and you will see a series at the beginning (then several as you go) of cards and cosmetic items unlocked. You just have to spend your points to get them.

    Then go to the Customization tab to update your skins and cosmetic items, and then to the Deck tab to be able to add the new cards you just got this way. Finally, be aware that in front of the growl of the players, it was announced that the developers will think about how to allow solo players to also progress in terms of points.


    Back 4 Blood Complete Guide

