back soon ? This promise he made to his daughters finally revealed

Jean-Jacques Goldman has more or less disappeared from center stage for almost 20 years. However, he made a promise to his daughters that could change everything. The Objeko team reveals everything about this promise, and takes the opportunity to review the incredible career of the singer and composer.

Jean-Jacques Goldman: a legendary career

Who does not know Jean-Jacques Goldman? The artist is considered to be one of the pillars of French song. However, it has been a long time since we hear so much about him!

Jean-Jacques Goldman was born in Paris in 1951. He was interested in rock from a very young age, very popular during his youth. He then actively participated in several local groups, but stood out when he went solo. The 1980s are his decade. He goes on success after success: All it takes is a sign, When the music is good, I give you, Over there… So many timeless classics that are still firmly anchored in our heads!

Jean-Jacques Goldman is also a man of the shadows who writes songs and albums for other artists. He notably worked with Johnny Hallyday, but also with Celine Dion. He was the one who wrote the album “D’eux”, which is still the best-selling French-speaking album to this day. Selling records, Jean-Jacques Goldman knows how to go about it! He sold no less than 30 million under his own name, and that’s not counting those for which he wrote and composed for other artists!

With his commitment to the Red Cross and the Restos du Cœur, he is regularly voted the favorite personality of the French. He also had the honors of the newcomers of the French song with the album “Generation Goldman” which is entirely dedicated to him. Now 70 years old, the great man of the song has had a career that many would envy.

Almost 20 years without a scene

In 2004, Jean-Jacques Goldman gave his last concert. And what a concert! He was on stage during the Francofolies festival. It was then that he announced that this would be his last concert.

Rest assured, he didn’t stop being creative though! He just wanted to take a media step back. Jean-Jacques Goldman still continued to work and write for other artists. He notably wrote for Patrick Fiori, Garou, and Calogero. He also continued to sing, notably in a duet with Grégoire on La Promesse, or Les filles à quoi ça serves, accompanied by Bénabar, Alain Souchon and Francis Cabrel for the film Titeuf.





To be honest, the great man of French song has even returned to the stage for brief appearances. This was the case for the ELA association in 2011, and the same year for the harvest on hearts. He took part in this event for the second time in 2014. Since then, his appearances have been almost non-existent. However, he had made the promise to his daughters, a while ago …

Jean-Jacques Goldman: the promise made to his daughters

Jean-Jacques Goldman is very discreet about his private life. Few people know that he indeed has 6 children! Among them, 5 girls (Caroline, Nina, Kimi, Maya and Rose), and a boy (Michael). His children are obviously admiring the exceptional musical work of their father. Only his son Michael followed him in the musical path, by co-founding the My Major Company label. He is also the one who founded the Tipee platform, widely used by Youtubers.

These girls regret that he decided to leave the scene. Michael Jones, the singer’s lifelong friend, spoke about this with our colleagues from Le Parisien:

“Jean-Jacques told us that he would come back on stage for his 60th birthday and for his daughters. But he didn’t, and I don’t believe it anymore. She doesn’t miss the scene, she was never a drug like me”.

The great artist would thus have had enough of the stage. Guy Delacroix, the musical director of Les Enfoirés, also confided on this subject:

“He has been talking to me for years about the impossibility of his return. On the last bastards, when we did one of his songs, it was a chore for him. He was scared to death. I don’t see him coming back on stage. Jean-Jacques Goldman has already taken us by surprise. But if he comes back, it will be very strong and effective, because he is remarkably intelligent.”

So we just have to wait and hope …



