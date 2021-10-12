Ballon d’Or: Benzema, Riolo throws a cold

Monstrous every week with Real Madrid and author of leading performances in the Nations League with the France team in October, Karim Benzema (33 years old, 10 games and 10 goals in all competitions this season) is among the main favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. At least that is the opinion of many observers (see the 12:22 news), but not of RMC consultant Daniel Riolo, who is adamant about the Merengue.





“The Blues did nothing at the Euro and Real did nothing in the Champions League. Benzema, what did he do at the Euro? His team was hit by Switzerland in the round of 16 … He did not carry France. The team played badly. It is not after all two matches in the Nations League, in a cardboard competition, which will change things, decided the columnist before s ‘lean on past examples. Thierry Henry has never had the Ballon d’Or, even though he has been sick for seasons… There is also Eto’o, Lampard, Mané… Benzema, he’s a player extraordinary, maybe one of the best at the moment, but it’s absurd to think of Benzema for the Ballon d’Or. “

This year, however, the race promises to be relatively open …

by Romain Lantheaume on 10/12/2021 at 4:17 p.m.




