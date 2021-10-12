Ballon d’Or: J. Rothen – “give it to Benzema”

Author of two sumptuous and decisive goals with the France team in the semi-final of the Nations League against Belgium (3-2) then in the final against Spain (2-1), Karim Benzema (33 years old, 10 games and 10 goals in all competitions this season) has established himself a little more as a credible candidate for the Ballon d’Or. RMC consultant Jérôme Rothen is convinced that the Real Madrid striker has every chance this year.





“Some will tell us about the prize list. It is one of the criteria, but there is also the individual performances, the player’s class, his charisma and his fair play. (…) This year, I think it is he is the one who exudes the most elegance and technical ease, like his goals against Spain and Belgium. Regarding his performances, he is among the No. 1 when you look at his stats. record is below some, who have won the Champions League or the Euro. All that goes in the direction of Karim. He has been in the fullness of his talent for a few years, since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Even humanly, what he gives off when he comes to speak to the press, it exudes a lot of serenity. We feel his joy to be there, pleaded the former French international. Finally give it to Karim Benzema, he deserves it compared to to the competition and what it brought. “

With Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Jorginho, the Merengue is clearly one of the big favorites.

