Barbara Pompili “asks distributors to make a gesture”

While the price of fuel is soaring, the Minister of Ecological Transition has “asked the distributors to make a gesture in this difficult period, by reducing their margins”. “I reserve the right to bring them together if necessary”, added Barbara Pompili during the session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, Tuesday, October 12. THEThe average price of diesel at the pump reached 1.5354 euros on Friday, breaking its historic record of 1.5331 euros on October 12, 2018, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

“We are going to make sure that the distributors play the game and do not take advantage of the situation to increase the prices at the pump (…) I also ask the distributors to make a gesture in this difficult period by reducing their margins”, says @barbarapompili. pic.twitter.com/9rmfV2ZL1s

“We will first make sure that distributors play the game, and that none of them takes advantage of the situation to increase prices at the pump excessively to the detriment of the most modest French”, also promised Barbara Pompili. “We will not leave our fellow citizens without a solution to this increase in fuel prices, in particular the many French women and men who need their car every day”, she assured.