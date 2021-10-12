Barça: Newcastle learns about Lenglet

Bought by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, Newcastle is now announced as the richest club in the world and intends to take the opportunity to strengthen significantly during the next mercatos. To the long list of potential recruits mentioned in recent days has been added the name of Clément Lenglet (26 years old, 4 appearances in La Liga this season) on Tuesday.





Looking for a left-handed central defender, Newcastle have come to the information for the France international, according to Sport. FC Barcelona should not put up resistance in this case, since the Catalan newspaper said last week that the Habs were among the players who will be placed on the transfer list in January.

It remains to be seen whether Lenglet, under contract until 2026 at Barca, will be interested in a proposal from the Toons. While waiting for better days and the stars, Newcastle remain in a worrying sporting situation. Still looking for its first Premier League victory this season, the English club occupy 19th place in the standings.

Read 6.022 times – by Romain Rigaux on 10/12/2021 at 3:33 p.m.



