Benzema, Messi, Lewandowski, Jorginho: for whom the Ballon d’Or?

Why Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or rewards individuality in a team sport. This is why Karim Benzema is a legitimate candidate, even a natural favorite: stronger than ever, the French striker has completed his most successful season on a personal level, and started the news even better. Author of 34 goals in 48 matches over the calendar year, “KB9” has decided to sow competition in this first part of fiscal year 2021/2022 which, as we know, could influence some voters – ask Cristiano Ronaldo.

Current best passer and top scorer in La Liga (by far), the 33-year-old floated with the Blues at the Euro before being decisive – and in what way – in the Nations League. He has for him what the other attacking candidates do not have: his sense of the game and the collective, his ability to make others shine. Vinicius at Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann in the France team. If the Ballon d’Or is to regain some meaning, and dedicate the best player in the world considering his contribution to the team, it must go to Benzema. We can also count on Real Madrid and their lobbying for this to be the case.

Why Lionel Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or

Nature abhors a vacuum and it is by elimination that Lionel Messi is the favorite in my eyes. Yes, Jorginho is coming off a fabulous season but his personal accomplishments will unfortunately not weigh enough in the eyes of voters. Yes, Karim Benzema is the player of the moment but his record in club or in selection is undoubtedly too light. Yes, Robert Lewandowski is a goal machine but Bayern’s failure in C1 weighs more heavily for him than for others.

In front of them, Lionel Messi does not leave the year of his life. Like Lewi, he left the Champions League far too early (round of 16). Like Benzema, he could not do anything to prevent Atlético from winning in La Liga. But, like Jorginho, he was able to win an international trophy that will weigh heavily in the balance, this Copa America after which he was desperately chasing.

At the time of the accounts, Messi can rely on a still staggering statistical year despite the upheavals (45 matches, 37 goals) and on this major trophy that looks like a campaign argument. It would not be the most logical Ballon d’Or of his long collection and his immense career. But logic and the Ballon d’Or are rarely two complementary concepts.

Why Robert Lewandowski deserves the Ballon d’Or

He should have won the award in 2020 by now, if the poll had not been canceled. He was the man of the year. The man of 2021, that’s still Robert Lewandowski. If Bayern was much less sovereign than last year, the Pole continued on his more than elevated bases, which allowed him to beat Gerd Muller’s old record in the Bundesliga (41 goals in one season).

The Lewi machine continues to run just as hard. It’s simple: Bayern number 9 has played ten matches with his club, for 14 goals since the start of the season (+ 3 more with Poland). If the collective results were less high-sounding, it is the candidates for the Ballon d’Or who has shown the most consistency at the highest level. It will be recalled, moreover, that he was injured for the double confrontation against PSG, which sealed the fate of Munich in C1.

From January to October, when the list of 30 was unveiled, he never stepped back and planted, planted, planted, time and time again. More than anyone else. And carried Bayern as much as possible. Voting for him in 2021 would not be a way of repairing the injustice of 2020. The past year is sufficient argument.

Robert lewandowski Credit: Getty Images

Why Jorginho deserves the Ballon d’Or

By Guillaume Maillard-Pacini

He won everything. Yes, really everything. In a top-notch year, Jorginho has added to his list: a Champions League, a European Supercup and especially Euro 2020. A hub for Chelsea and Italy, the midfielder has played a major role in his conquests. In the dark ? Perhaps, but Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini have often emphasized its paramount importance.

Jorginho was the conductor of the “blue” symphony, first, and then the “azzurra”. Without him in the maneuver, would the outcome have been the same? He carried his club and his selection to triumph, with performances always at the height of the event. He has always been present at major events, showing flawless consistency. What more did he have to do? On the other side of the Alps, the countryside is already gone. Two legends like Marcello Lippi and Arrigo Sacchi gave him their support. Mancini, him, “would not understand” that one does not give him. He probably wouldn’t be the only one.

Jorginho Credit: Getty Images

