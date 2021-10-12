Between Gaza and Tel Aviv, a wine production site that watered the entire Byzantine Empire

ARCHEOLOGY – With an estimated production of 2 million liters per year, the complex excavated for two years at Yavné is one of the most important of late Antiquity in the region.

A discovery that springs up. Large wine presses, thousands of jar fragments, vast warehouses to store production: Israeli authorities unveiled on Monday what would be one of the largest production sites for Late Antiquity wines in southern Israel , at the gates of the Gaza Strip. Far from the image of Epinal of bucolic vineyards, this site devoted to the wine industry seems to have been an important complex, of an almost industrial scale before its time. It could be preserved as such in a future archaeological park, Israeli Antiquities assured Monday.

Read alsoNew species of prehistoric man discovered in Israel

The site, located in Yavne, about fifteen kilometers from Tel Aviv, is worth it. Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a large Byzantine wine production site there over the past two years, dating from around the 6th century.e century. This set consisted of five presses of approximately 225 m2 – used for trampling at the foot of the grapes -, two large octagonal vats to collect the must, as well as an amphora making workshop, whose pottery kilns were found by archaeologists. Enough to produce two million liters of wine per year, estimates the Israel Antiquities Authority, which supervised the site.

A major Byzantine-era winery discovered in Israel

Go to the slideshow (5)

“We were surprised to find here a sophisticated “factory” dedicated to the production of wine in industrial quantities.”, Said in a statement the archaeologists Elie Hadad, Liat Nadav-Ziv and Jon Selingman, who directed these excavations. “The construction of the large presses has been carefully planned”, also specified Jon Selingman to the Israeli daily Haaretz . Not only are they symmetrical, but their different elements are all the same. They were built with the same movement, like an ambitious industrial project ”.

Read alsoIraq, tragic fertile growth in antiques trafficking

The Byzantine drink was marketed throughout the Mediterranean basin. But should we fear this oriental picket produced in large quantities? No, according to ancient sources, for whom the wine of Gaza was a famous wine, with a white robe “Like snow”, said the researchers interviewed by Haaretz. If it did not enjoy the same praise as the great Roman wine of Falerne, the quality of the pearly nectar from Gaza should not be too red with its aromas to believe its presence at the imperial feast organized in 566 for the coronation of Justin. II in Constantinople.

An amphora production center

Wine was not the only production at the Yavné site. His ceramic workshop produced elongated amphorae, typical of the region, in order to store and transport the countless liters concocted on site. The production of these pottery must have reached a frantic pace to keep pace with wine production, say the researchers. “They were like our plastic bottles today, Jon Selingman said. We didn’t bother trying to fix them, so we threw them at every crack. Tens or hundreds of thousands of these amphorae have been made here. ”

Excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority have also uncovered, at the same site in Yavne, wine presses dated to the V.e and IVe centuries BC AD, at a time when the Achaemenid Persian Empire ruled much of the Middle East. A discovery that allows archaeologists to observe the persistence of the local wine industry over the centuries, from classical Persian antiquity to late Byzantine antiquity. This centuries-old vein, however, gradually dries up from the Arab domination of the region, in the VIIe century. Today, no local grape variety remains in Israel, whose contemporary wine is produced mostly from French bunches.