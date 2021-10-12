Bitcoin was priced 12 years ago and a user bought 50,000 bitcoins for $ 35

12 years ago an anonymous user decided to create New Liberty Standard, a rudimentary exchange model that was actually a p2p site, where the user who wanted to buy BTC made a payment through PayPal and after a few hours received bitcoins in their personal wallet.

New Liberty Standard is considered the first bitcoin exchange to be launched in the world and responsible for establishing the first ” value Of bitcoin.

Since the launch of bitcoin in 2009, the cryptocurrency has gained followers and new users eager to understand what is known as ” cash“, But in electronic form and without central authority.

On the BTC forums, some of which are no longer accessible, some users were discussing the need to create a place where people could buy and sell bitcoin so that the cryptocurrency could conquer new territories.

” Some people bought bitcoin from me and sold it to me. Supply and demand, although in small quantities, already exist and are all that is really needed. Offering to exchange bitcoin for another currency is ultimately no different than exchanging bitcoin for goods or services. Currencies are goods and their exchange is a service. I tried to think of something other than US dollars that I could try to buy or sell using bitcoin, but I can’t seem to find anything“, Revealed the operator of the site” NewLibertyStandard“, Who was a frequent contributor to the Bitcointalk.org forum.

The price of bitcoin

As New Liberty Standard was the first place to officially buy and sell bitcoin, there was a need to establish a value at which the bitcoin would be sold. To do this, on October 5, 2009, the developer established an equation that defined $ 1.00 as equal to 1,309.03 bitcoins, indicating that each bitcoin cost 0.00764.





” By dividing $ 1 by the average amount of electricity needed to run a high-processor computer for a year, that is, 1331.5 kWh, multiplied by the average residential cost of electricity in the United States the previous year, or $ 0.1136 divided by 12 months divided by the number of bitcoins my computer generated in the last 30 days“, Defined the user to indicate the established rate.

Soon after, on October 12, 2009, Marttin Malmi, a Bitcoin developer, early adopter and one of Satoshi Nakamoto’s main contributors in the early days of BTC, made the first known transaction to sell Bitcoin to a user. In this case, Marttin Malmi sold 5,050 bitcoins for $ 5.02 and was paid by PayPal.

The transaction, as revealed by the developer himself, was intended to further the development of NewLibertyStandard. The issue of a bitcoin buying and selling system had been discussed between Marttin Malmi and Satoshi Nakamoto, but had not yet been ” put into practice“.

Marttin Malmi revealed that he was happy to “ to contribute To the creation of the first bitcoin exchange platform.

50,000 bitcoins for 35 USD

At New Liberty Standard, wallet addresses were generated manually and took up to 48 hours.

” Sign up for a NewLibertyStandard bitcoin address account number. Within 48 hours, I will email you your account number. Once you have an account, you can buy bitcoin. “

One of the users who decided to buy bitcoin through the system is a person known as ” Spoonertheory“, Who reports having discovered bitcoin while reading an article while” bored in college“.

According to him, the article referred to this thing as some kind of new online currency with libertarian values, a marketplace, and that it contained a link to the New Liberty Standard and where, for fun, the user decided to buy 50,000 bitcoins.

” I enter the link, I play with the total amount of bitcoin I want to buy. I opted for 50,000 bitcoins and paid I can’t remember if it was through PayPal or using the real Visa card anyway… bitcoins are delivered within hours“, He revealed.

The user also says that his wife did not like this purchase, who got very angry with him for spending $ 35 to buy nonsense, then after the purchase he forgot what it was. bitcoin until in 2016, he began a search in which he managed to find the private key to his bitcoins.